NECO Expands Reach, Opens UK Examination Centre

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The National Examinations Council (NECO) has established a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom, as part of its efforts to expand its global presence.

NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, disclosed in a statement that the centre is located at Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education).

Unveiling the new centre, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said it would create opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the United Kingdom who have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

Speaking at the “Education Matters Conference UK 2025”, organised by NECO to sensitise stakeholders on its presence in the United Kingdom, Wushishi stated that NECO’s objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians residing abroad in line with the federal government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement.

Speaking on some of his major achievements since assuming office in 2021, Wushishi mentioned NECO’s commitment to full migration to Computer-Based Examination (CBE), which he described as “the single most critical strategic objective for NECO’s future and its standing as a World-Class assessment body”.

The Registrar expressed NECO’s commitment to the Nigerian diaspora and the wider African educational landscape, disclosing that NECO SSCE is now successfully administered in seven countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added that NECO’s global expansion is accelerating, with new centres awaiting accreditation in Egypt and Burkina Faso.

The statement explained that the establishment of the NECO SSCE Centre at BEP Education in London offers several benefits, including direct empowerment of the diaspora, elevation of national pride and global standing, economic and social dividend, and leveraging proven educational capacity.

The Registrar also stated that NECO certificates are accepted and recognised by prestigious UK institutions such as Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University, as well as institutions in the USA, Canada, India, China, and Russia, among others.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, commended NECO for the initiative, stating that it aligns with the Federal Ministry of Education’s mandate to serve every Nigerian child, including those in the diaspora.

He added that the accreditation of BEP Education is the first step in a broader strategy to expand NECO’s reach to other strategic locations globally.

The Director of Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education), Dr. John Ibanga, explained that the conference was aimed at launching NECO’s presence in the United Kingdom and creating awareness about the new examination centre.

He disclosed that many Nigerian children in the United Kingdom encounter challenges within the British education system and that the new centre would provide an alternative pathway for recognised qualifications.

Other speakers at the conference commended NECO for the initiative and pledged to sensitise other Nigerians in the United Kingdom to support and patronise the NECO SSCE CBE Centre in London.

Meanwhile, Wushishi led a NECO delegation on a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London, informing the commission about the establishment and accreditation of the NECO examination centre.

The Head of Political Affairs in the commission, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, who received the team, commended NECO for the initiative and assured the delegation of the commission’s collaboration with NECO to advance Nigeria’s educational and developmental objectives in the United Kingdom.