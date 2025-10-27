As FIDs Surge, NCDMB to Train Over 10,000 Nigerians in High-Demand Oil Skills 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Spurred by the resurgence of big-ticket investments and new projects in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled a special Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme that would train over 10,000 young graduates and technicians in top 10 high-demand skills in the sector.

Termed NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, the intent is to prepare and equip the next generation of Nigerians with practical skills for top careers in the oil and gas industry, and position them to take part actively in the oil and gas projects recently launched by some international and indigenous operating oil and gas companies.

Announcing the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme on Friday, NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Ogbe, confirmed that the programme will close skill gaps extracted from the review of applications for expatriate quotas by industry operators.

According to a press release signed by General Manager, Corporate Communications at NCDMB, Obinna Ezeobi, the top career paths are identified from engagements with key industry stakeholders, including Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS).

The board also relied on its knowledge of the portfolios of major upcoming projects and considered reports of previous skill gaps studies conducted by sister agencies, like the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

The top-10 skills for the Field Readiness Programme are: Sub-sea Engineers (wellheads, flowlines, umbilicals, sub-sea trees, etc.

Others include Underwater Welders; Control and Automation Engineers (including cementing, well controls, and rig operations); Helicopter Pilots; Seamen/Sailors (including vessel mechanics/electricians); Production and Maintenance Engineers (Control Room Operators, Maintenance Crew); QA/QC Engineers (including NDT Levels 1,2, and 3); Geoscience Engineers (including Seismic, Geophysics, Wellsite Geology, etc.) and Digitisation and Digitalization (AI, ML, IoT, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Drones.

Ogbe explained that NCDMB efforts were informed by Section 10(1b) of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, which says, “Nigerians shall be given first consideration for training and employment in the work programme for which the Nigerian Content Plan was submitted by an industry operator.

He said, “This programme is only open to participants aged below 35 years, who possess OND/HND/BSC in Petroleum, Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Civil, Gas, Welding and Metallurgy. Other applicable fields are Geology, Geophysics, Computer Sciences/Engineering and other science related disciplines.

“Guidelines for participation are outlined below: 1. New individuals: create account on nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login: update your profile and academic records, and complete the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme

“Registration2. Individuals with incomplete profile on nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login: update your profile and academic records and proceed to register for the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme.3. Individuals with complete profile on nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login: proceed to register for the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme.”

He said an individual could only select a maximum of three skills under the programme in the order of their preferred priority.

NCDMB’s Director of Capacity Building, Engr. Bamidele Abayomi, explained that the skills gap closure programme would be implemented over a two-to-three-year period, during which the gaps would be re-assessed to ascertain if the top 10 skills should be adjusted or continued.

Abayomi confirmed that most of the skills gap closure will be for a minimum of 12 months, while some will be for longer durations.

The programme will have four key segments, namely, classroom training, laboratory/workshop practicals, skills certifications, with emphasis on hands-on work experience, which will entail a minimum of six months on-the-job-training (OJT) carried out in partnership with service companies to impart necessary skills on participants and make them field-ready.

He announced that at least three service companies will partner the board for each of the skill areas and HSE certifications, while the soft skills will be delivered by anchor trainers and OGTAN registered training providers.

Trainees that complete the programme and are assessed as competent and field-ready shall be included in the board’s skills database for circulation to service and operating companies in fulfilment of the NOGICD Act, he stated.

He assured that participants will be provided with pre-mobilisation medicals, monthly stipends, PPEs, and requisite insurance coverage to ensure they are well-supported and can focus on learning.

The October 14, 2025 announcement of Final Investment Decision (FID) on US$2 billion HI Field Gas Project by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), and Sunlink Energies and Resources Limited was the latest in a portfolio of new mega projects, following US$550 million UBETA Gas Project by Total Energies, launched in September 2024, and Bonga North Deepwater, worth US$5 billion, announced by SNEPCO in December 2024.

The projects and others in the funnel are direct outcomes of the three presidential directives pronounced by President Bola Tinubu for the oil and gas industry in March 2024.

The directives were accelerated by the revised and fast-tracked Nigerian Content Contracting Guidelines deployed by the NCDMB, which is unlocking long delayed major investments, helping to actualise Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda Economic blueprint towards a US$1trillion economy.