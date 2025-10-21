  • Tuesday, 21st October, 2025

Tinubu Nominates Dr Bernard Dodo As Minister, Forwards Name To Senate For Confirmation 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Dr Doro’s nomination follows Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda’s election as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in July 2025. Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Doro has over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership and community engagement in the UK and Nigeria.

He has degrees in Pharmacy and law, an MBA focusing on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice..

Doro is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with NHS frontline experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices and hospital settings.

He has also led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in the diaspora and local communities.

