Lords of Excess: When Nigerian Bankers Turn Luxury into Creed

I have always believed that banking was one of the few professions left with a vestige of restraint, an industry where discretion is both a habit and a creed. But lately, I’ve begun to wonder if that creed has been replaced by a new gospel of penthouses and private jets. Nigerian bankers, once apostles of prudence, have become high priests of luxury. They preach financial discipline to the public but live like Renaissance monarchs in private. Yes!

There is no gainsaying that, among Nigeria’s financial chiefs, luxury has evolved into liturgy. Many of them subscribe to a creed of competition that encompasses a silent war waged with private jets, jewels, and Georgian facades. Each new acquisition, whether a Gulfstream, a Rolls Royce, Bentley, or a Belgravia townhouse, becomes a tool in the march of supremacy, an unspoken contest for who reigns most regal in the fraternity of finance.

From Victoria Island’s glimmering towers to London’s high streets, Nigerian bank MDs script an opera of wealth, every act choreographed to impress. Many have labelled Nigeria’s bank MDs as men of the vault and vineyard, sipping Dom Pérignon under chandeliers while their institutions plead prudence in boardrooms.

Among Nigerian bank chiefs, luxury homes in foreign capitals have become the new markers of hierarchy. Where once reputations were built on policy reform and innovation, now they rest on postcode prestige.

One owns an estate tucked within London’s Belgravia, another a villa in Marbella, yet another a ranch in Johannesburg. They fly private, host soirées under Roman domes, and circulate in the global salons of the wealthy. This brotherhood of billionaires, drawn from the same corridors of commerce that ought to serve the public trust, has transformed the image of Nigerian banking.

In several boardrooms, discussions of risk and regulation are followed by murmurs of acquisitions abroad. Every mansion or private jet purchased is a declaration of affluence. The creed is clear: wealth must be seen, success must be displayed.

Yet, this prevalent culture is nothing but a misnomer. Nigeria’s financial sector was once the realm of guardians, men and women trained to shield wealth and grow the nation’s purse with discipline and discretion. But somewhere along the journey from austerity to ambition, the script was redrafted. Prudence lost its halo and got replaced by an appetite for spectacle.

Once, to be a banker meant restraint; now it means resonance;a desperate scramble for recognition and applause. Bank MDs are no longer content with balance sheets; they crave the glitter of wealth.

The latest chapter in this glossy gospel comes with the story of Roosevelt Ogbonna, the suave and cerebral helmsman of Access Bank, who recently bought a £15 million (about N30 billion) mansion on London’s Billionaires’ Row. It’s a palace straight out of a glossy property brochure—marble veins, mirrored halls, indoor spas, art galleries, and all the tasteful arrogance that comes with wealth.

Now, let me be clear: there is nothing inherently wrong with success, or even with celebrating it. But when luxury itself becomes creed, then something sacred has shifted. Ogbonna’s purchase surpasses a personal triumph, it’s a mirror held up to a culture of excess that has overtaken the Nigerian banking elite.

I’ve seen this movie before. Each era of Nigerian banking seems to find its own language of vanity. In the early 2000s, it was reckless lending and phantom projects; today, it is mansions in Hampstead, villas in Marbella, and Gulfstreams parked in private hangars from Lagos to Luton. The same instinct drives it: a desperate need to be seen, to flaunt triumph even while the economy bleeds.

It used to be that bankers lived quietly respectable lives. Their wealth was discreet. They took pride in their portfolios, not their postcodes. But the new-age banker is different. He wants to dine in Dubai on Friday, host soirées in Ibiza on Saturday, and be photographed on Sunday flying back to Lagos in a jet that doubles as a cathedral of leather and luxury.

I can’t help but find it ironic that while Nigeria’s GDP gasps and inflation bites, its financial aristocracy splurges higher than ever. Their institutions plead prudence in annual reports, but their personal lives mock that very virtue. It’s as if they’ve mistaken conspicuous consumption for confidence, and opulence for intellect.

Ogbonna, of course, is not alone. Among his peers, affluence has become an Olympic sport. The question is no longer who runs the most profitable bank, but who lives in the grandest house, who owns the sleekest jet, who vacations in the most exclusive villa. Each acquisition be it a new estate in the English countryside or a yacht moored in Monaco, represents a medal in the marathon of material success.

There’s an unspoken competition that runs deep in the fraternity of finance. Bank MDs and CEOs watch each other’s moves, as though each property purchase were a line of credit in the hierarchy of prestige. One can almost imagine the hushed conversations in London clubs: “Oh, did you hear? Roosevelt just bought in Hampstead. Fifteen million pounds, no mortgage.” A nod, a smile, a sip of whisky. The unspoken translation: “He’s one of us now.”

Yet, behind this glittering parade of privilege, I see an irony so painful it borders on tragicomedy. These are the same men who sit in boardrooms preaching risk management and fiscal discipline. They issue statements urging “prudence in expenditure” to ordinary Nigerians, citizens who struggle to buy a bag of rice or pay school fees. But the moment they cross into Heathrow, prudence is left behind at immigration.

I remember when being a banker meant restraint. The old generation carried themselves with a quiet, almost monk-like dignity. They understood that true wealth didn’t need to shout. But today’s banker must broadcast his success. Instagram is the new annual report. A new mansion is a press release. A private jet, a status update.

It’s easy to forget that not too long ago, this same culture of excess brought Nigerian banking to its knees. Remember the reckless lending of 2008–2010? The non-performing loans that ballooned into hundreds of billions? The executives who approved billion-naira loans for themselves and their cronies in the oil and gas sector? It was greed, plain and simple, disguised as ambition. Many of those banks collapsed, were rescued, or merged. Some MDs ended up in court; others rebranded themselves as “consultants.”

And yet, here we are again. The same hunger, dressed now in designer suits and polished accents, has resurfaced: refined, globalised, and Instagrammable. The new excess is not in loan books but in lifestyle. It’s as though the lessons of history were written in invisible ink.

To be fair, Ogbonna’s admirers see his acquisition as aspirational; a symbol of Nigerian excellence on the global stage. They argue that he has earned it, that Access Bank’s expansion across Africa and beyond is proof of his vision and success. And they’re not wrong. He is, without question, one of the most competent and sophisticated executives in the game. But even symbols carry weight, and in a nation so frail, symbolism can either uplift or insult.

Because what does it say to millions of struggling Nigerians when the stewards of their savings are building empires abroad? What message does it send when the nation’s financial elite seem more invested in London property than in local progress? I find it difficult not to see the dissonance, between the grandeur of their lives and the grinding poverty of the people their institutions supposedly serve.

In truth, luxury isn’t the problem; idolatry is. There’s a fine line between success and self-worship, between affluence and arrogance. The best bankers I’ve known understood this balance. They wore their wealth lightly, knowing that money’s true magic is in its ability to create, not consume.

But somewhere along the way, that ethic was lost. The modern banker no longer seeks legacy; he seeks lifestyle. His worth is measured not by the stability he brings to the system but by the square footage of his mansion or the range of his jet.

It’s why Nigerian banking, for all its glossy growth figures, feels sunken at the core. The industry once imagined as the moral compass of capitalism has become a mirror reflecting the vanity of its custodians. They are no different from the politicians they once criticised. They, too, have built their own republic of privilege, one that floats above the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

And yet, I suspect even they know how fragile it all is. Because marble cracks. Gold fades. Jets depreciate. And in the end, the applause of wealth is always temporary. What endures is the integrity of one’s stewardship, the quiet satisfaction of having built something larger than self.

Ogbonna’s mansion, magnificent as it is, will one day become just another address. But what he and his peers represent, a generation of bankers who traded prudence for prestige, will linger in our collective memory. I only hope that somewhere, in the echo of all this opulence, they pause long enough to remember that they are not monarchs but managers; not emperors, but stewards.

Because when the music of excess finally stops, and it always does, the silence that follows can be deafening.