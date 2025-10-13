Uzochukwu: FXTM Equips Traders with Knowledge to Trade Responsibly, Confidently

FXTM, a global leader in online trading, offering access to financial markets which has simplified the buying and selling of financial assets online. Specialist, Education Media at FXTM Nigeria, Adaeze Uzochukwu, in this conversation with Nume Ekeghe, spoke on the impact of their online trading platform, FXTM Academy and plans to boost financial literacy in Nigeria. Excerpts:

FXTM has been in Nigeria for some years now. What inspired the creation of the FXTM Academy, and how does it align with your long-term vision for the Nigerian market?

The FXTM Academy was created in response to gaps we observed in the financial market. Many new traders were receiving incomplete training that had little long-term impact, and we wanted to change that. Our vision was to build a community of like-minded traders who could learn together, receive in-depth training from passionate experts, and continue sharing knowledge with each other. The Academy offers all this at no cost, participants only need to create and fund an account to qualify.

In what ways does the Academy go beyond traditional trading education to foster mentorship and empowerment?

The FXTM Academy goes beyond traditional trading education by fostering mentorship and empowerment in several ways. We offer scholarships to students who may not be able to meet the required deposit, and provide certificates of learning upon completion of training. To strengthen mentorship, we place students in a dedicated group where they receive market insights, professional analysis, and weekly market previews, with our team always available to answer questions promptly no matter how small. In addition, we organise periodic trading competitions like the battle royale to test participants’ knowledge and reward excellence with prizes.

Accessibility seems central to your model, with all training being free. How sustainable is this approach, and what impact has it had on attracting young Nigerians into trading?

Our model is sustainable even though the training itself is free, because we require a level of commitment from participants before they join. Students are asked to fund their accounts with a set amount, which ensures they take the programme seriously. This approach has attracted both young and older Nigerians to trading. The impact has been remarkable as many students express great excitement and satisfaction after completing our FXTM Academy modules.

The Academy introduces participants to areas such as risk management, market psychology, and technical analysis. Which of these do you find Nigerians struggle with the most, and how does the Academy address those challenges?

While the courses in our modules are comprehensive, we have simplified them to make learning easier for students. However, we have observed that most students struggle with trading psychology. At FXTM Academy, we address this by providing practical tips to help them overcome psychological challenges. Students are required to keep a trading journal and follow it diligently. We also train them on effective risk management, maintaining a healthy risk-to-reward ratio, avoiding greed and revenge trading, and developing the discipline to stick to proven strategies, ultimately guiding them toward becoming consistently profitable traders

Many Nigerians are wary of online trading due to fraud and lack of trust. How does FXTM, with its global reputation, ensure credibility and protect Nigerian traders?

We understand that many Nigerians are cautious about online trading due to issues of fraud and trust. We addresses this by operating under strict international regulations, maintaining transparency in all our processes, and ensuring clients’ funds are kept safe in segregated accounts. Beyond that, we build trust through education in the FXTM Academy. Our FXTM Academy equips traders with the knowledge to trade responsibly and confidently. We will love to reiterate that we have been in existence for over 11years in Nigeria with over 1,000,000 users on our platform globally, I believe this information alone is something that can give you confidence that this is a good platform to trade with.

Education and capacity building seem central to FXTM’s pitch. Can you speak to the structure and reach of your training programs for Nigerian clients?

Yes, education and capacity building are at the heart of what we do. Our training programmes for Nigerian clients are structured to be both accessible and impactful through our free seminars and workshops in major cities across Nigeria alongside online webinars for those who prefer virtual learning. The curriculum covers everything from beginner basics to advanced strategies, with a strong focus on Currency pairs/FX, Equities and indices, Spot commodities and metals, Fundamental and technical analysis. Through this blended approach, we have been able to reach thousands of Nigerians across different age groups, equipping them with the skills and confidence to participate in global financial markets.

Technology is clearly a big part of your model, especially with the AI Trader Coach App. How does this tool personalise learning, and what difference has it made in trader outcomes?

Technology is central to our model, and the AI Trader Coach App is a great example. It personalises learning by guiding traders step by step, from setting up trades, to managing positions, to reviewing outcomes based on each trader’s experience level and style. The app also helps identify common mistakes and offers tailored tips to traders. This level of personalisation has made a big difference since its inception, as we have seen traders become more disciplined, more confident, and ultimately better prepared to achieve consistent results.

Nigeria is home to one of Africa’s youngest populations, eager for global opportunities. How do you see FXTM Academy contributing to financial independence and wealth creation among Nigerian youths?

Nigeria’s youthful population is full of ambition and hungry for global opportunities. At FXTM Academy, we see ourselves as partners in that journey by equipping young Nigerians with the skills, discipline, and knowledge needed to trade responsibly. Through free, structured training, access to global markets, and mentorship, we help them build financial independence step by step. Our goal is not just to teach trading, but to empower young people to create sustainable wealth and position themselves for success in today’s interconnected economy

Beyond trading education, FXTM Academy talks about building a “community.” How important is peer-to-peer learning in this initiative, and how do you sustain engagement after the workshops end?

For us at the FXTM Academy, building a community is just as important as delivering trading education, which is why peer-to-peer learning is very important. This is one of the reasons we have a dedicated group for our students where we continuously engage with them after the training is over through our weekly market previews, signals, questions and answers (Q&As) etc. Peer-to-peer learning allows participants to share experiences, exchange strategies, and support one another beyond the classroom and this is what the FXTM Academy provides its students.

Trading often requires a balance between technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and market psychology. From your experience in Nigeria, where do traders tend to focus more, and how do you encourage a more holistic approach?

From our experience in Nigeria, many traders in Nigeria tend to focus heavily on technical analysis, they enjoy learning about the chart patterns, indicators, and price action, while often overlooking the importance of fundamental analysis and trading psychology.

At FXTM Academy, we make sure to emphasize a more holistic approach by integrating all three pillars into our training. We teach traders how global events affect markets, how to manage emotions like fear and greed, and how to combine this with technical skills.

Looking ahead, what are FXTM’s next steps in Nigeria—do you plan to expand the Academy into more cities or introduce new products and tools for Nigerian traders?

Looking ahead, our goal is to deepen our presence in Nigeria by expanding FXTM Academy to more cities beyond Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, so we can reach even more aspiring traders. We are also investing in new tools and technologies, such as enhanced versions of the AI Trader Coach and advanced trading platforms like the FXTM Edge to give Nigerians the same level of access and innovation as traders anywhere in the world. Ultimately, our focus is on empowering more Nigerians with knowledge, tools, and opportunities to thrive in global financial markets.

Looking ahead, how does FXTM Edge plan to empower the next generation of Nigerian traders in a rapidly changing global financial landscape?

Going forward, The FXTM Edge is committed to empowering the next generation of Nigerian traders by combining world-class education with cutting-edge technology. We will continue to expand access to structured training through the Academy, while also introducing smarter tools like AI-driven tools and advanced trading platforms. Our focus is on equipping young Nigerians with the skills, discipline, and global outlook they need to navigate the rapidly changing financial landscape and seize opportunities that go beyond our local border