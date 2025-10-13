IHS Nigeria Champions Digital Inclusion at Nigerian Economic Summit 

Emma Okonji

IHS Nigeria, a leading provider of shared communications infrastructure services, had a prominent presence at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit, reinforcing its position as a key driver of Nigeria’s digital transformation and contributor to the development of the nation’s digital economy.

Held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, from October 6 to 8, this year’s summit, themed: ‘The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030’, convened public and private sector leaders to explore actionable strategies for inclusive economic growth.

IHS Nigeria participated as a platinum sponsor and thought leader, driving conversations on digital infrastructure, innovation, and national competitiveness.

A major highlight for IHS came during the opening day when the Vice President of

Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, officially declared the summit open. During a tour of the exhibition stands, the Vice president who was received at the IHS booth by Senior executives of the company, commended IHS for her commitment to corporate social responsibility and for her contributions to expanding broadband access and advancing economic inclusion through connectivity.

IHS hosted a high-profile plenary session themed: ‘Smart Growth, Digital Leap’, moderated by technology leader Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho.

In his keynote address, Executive Vice President and CEO of IHS

Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, stated that “digital infrastructure has become the backbone of national productivity.” He highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure, rural connectivity, and digital skills development, noting that bridging Nigeria’s digital divide requires robust public–private collaboration.

Darwish emphasised the need to reposition digital infrastructure, innovation, and talent as “core inputs for economic growth, not peripheral sectors,” while outlining IHS’s contributions; including over 16,000 towers nationwide and 15,000 kilometers of fiber network that power Nigeria’s connectivity backbone.

Panel Discussion Insights

The panel discussion that followed brought together leading voices in technology, finance, and policy, including the Founder, Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; CFO, I-Systems Brazil, Fernando Barros; CEO, CitiBank Nigeria, Nneka Enwereji; and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. Dr. Bosun Tijani.

Discussions focused on how Nigeria could leverage digital infrastructure and innovation as engines of economic transformation. Panelists agreed that achieving smart growth requires bold private-sector investment, a stable regulatory environment, and large-scale talent development.

The minister highlighted ongoing government efforts, including broadband expansion, AI research funding, and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative, emphasising the need for policy execution with measurable impact.

Aboyeji advocated for digital economic zones to serve as innovation testbeds, while Barros urged cross-country learning through data-driven strategies, highlighting case studies from Brazil, which Nigeria can learn from. From the finance perspective, Enwereji stressed the importance of predictable policies and transparent governance to attract long-term investment.