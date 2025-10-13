ICTSI Visits Oyetola, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Port Operations

As part of ongoing engagements aimed at deepening collaboration between the federal government and the private sector in advancing Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy agenda a delegation from the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, in Abuja.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the current operational developments at OMT and explored strategies for its future expansion and efficiency enhancement in line with the Federal Government’s vision for a vibrant and sustainable blue economy.

Oyetola commended ICTSI for its investments and contributions to Nigeria’s maritime growth, emphasizing the Ministry’s readiness to sustain a business-friendly environment that encourages private sector participation and innovation across the sector.

“Our goal is to make Nigeria’s ports globally competitive by ensuring efficiency, transparency, and sustainability,” the Minister stated. “We will continue to work with credible private investors like ICTSI to unlock the immense potential of our blue economy and position Nigeria as a major maritime hub in Africa.”

Since commencing operations in 2021, ICTSI’s Onne Multipurpose Terminal has played a transformative role in boosting cargo throughput and reducing vessel turnaround time at the Onne Port Complex in Rivers State.

The terminal, designed to handle a diverse range of cargo — including containers, break bulk, project and heavy-lift, and roll-on/roll-off cargo — features a 1,000-metre heavy-lift quay, 45 hectares of yard area, modern warehousing, and four new Gottwald mobile harbour cranes, among other state-of-the-art equipment.

In June 2025, OMT made history when it received the Kota Oasis, a Singaporean-flagged, LNG-powered container ship — the first of its kind to berth in West Africa. The vessel’s arrival, operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), marked a milestone in the region’s shift toward environmentally sustainable shipping and underscored OMT’s commitment to green port operations.