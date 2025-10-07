Top 5 Women Entrepreneurs Shortlisted for N20 Million Unicorn Project

Mary Nnah





SoMe Solutions, a leading PR and communications agency, in collaboration with Premier Business Network (PBN), has announced the top 5 finalists for the N20 million Unicorn Project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering women-led businesses in Nigeria.

The competition, which drew over 120 applications nationwide, seeks to identify and support innovative women entrepreneurs across various sectors.

The five finalists are Nancy Amaku from Chef Nahnah Foods & Confectioneries Ltd, Aderoju Dasola Elizabeth from Eliz-Bags & Accessories, Opeyemi Adebisi from Pemnia Wellness, Kieva Chris-Amusan from Fertitude, and Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy from House of Rheevo Limited.

These exceptional women were selected from a pool of 120 applicants, with 20 entrepreneurs initially shortlisted and admitted into the Unicorn Community, providing ongoing mentorship, networking, and business support.

Elizabeth Osho, founder of SoMe Solutions, in a press release made available to THISDAY, said the project seeks to highlight the resilience and creativity of women in business. “It isn’t just about money, it’s about turning potential into lasting impact,” she noted.

The finalists will participate in a public engagement phase, where their stories will be shared online for feedback and voting. A panel of esteemed judges, including industry experts Peter Gbologe, Morenike Molehin, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, Emem Ime Okwoche, and Adebolu Ezipke, will deliberate on the winner.

The winner will receive a cash prize of N500,000 and a N20 million brand and PR support package, designed to catapult their business to new heights.

The Unicorn Project is supported by prominent sponsors, including Complete Sports Nigeria, PoshClick, JustBrandIt, GetUp Inc., and Brand Communicator. The winner will be announced later this year.