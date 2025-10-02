PDP Asks IGP to Probe Attempt to Pay N12.75bn Osun LG Funds as Legal Fees

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector-General of Police to probe an alleged attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen in the state sacked by the court, to ‘illegally’ pay out almost N13 billion of the state’s local government funds as legal fees.

In a leaked letter, one of the sacked chairmen instructed UBA to pay a law firm 15 per cent of the allocation paid into the council’s account last week as legal fees.

In a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday and signed by its State Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the PDP raised alarm over the illegal directive. The PDP said it gathered authoritatively that the APC ex-chairmen in all the 30 Local Government Councils gave the same instruction to the bank.

“The total balance in all LG accounts is about N85 billion. Fifteen per cent of that amount translates to N12.75 billion which these APC men wanted to pay out as legal fees. Fortunately, the Oyo State High Court order of last Friday stopped them and their scheme,” he disclosed.

He added that the ex-council chairmen used non-council staff members as treasurers and co-signatories of the letters.

“There is no officer designated as treasurer in the local government scheme of service across the country. Yet these people used individuals who are not local government staff to fill the non-existent position of treasurer. One of those so used to sign the letter is a non-teaching staff of a private polytechnic in Boluwaduro Local Government Area. It is shocking,” the PDP chairman said.

According to the PDP chairman, the letter was written a few days ago to UBA, instructing a 15 per cent deduction from the accounts of local governments to be paid to a legal practitioner with a UBA account.

The PDP said the sacked council chairmen signed ‘Irrevocable Letters of Deduction’ in favour of the law firm, which were forwarded to a branch of UBA. The said deduction was to commence from February 2025 to September 2025.

“The APC has descended to the lowest level with outright impunity and deliberate trampling on the law and the constitution. Despite a court order and a subsisting case before the Supreme Court, the APC is violating all known laws and public finance rules and regulations,” Bisi said.

An Oyo State High Court on Friday granted an injunction restraining UBA from allowing any payment out of the accounts opened by the APC ex-chairmen, into which the CBN paid the local governments’ seized seven-month allocations.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to open criminal investigations into these letters and their authors. All perpetrators of this illegality must be brought to book,” the statement said.