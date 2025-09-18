Yusuf Oladipupo: Revolutionising  Nigeria’s Cold Chain Logistics through Eja-Ice

In the scorching heat of Lagos, Nigeria, Yusuf Oladipupo Bilesanmi, CEO of Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, is on a mission to revolutionise the country’s cold chain logistics. His pioneering company is making waves in the industry with innovative solar-powered refrigeration and temperature-controlled transportation solutions. Recently, Eja-Ice showcased its innovative cooling Van at its inaugural product showcase at Ijora Causeway in Lagos, solidifying its position as a leader in cold chain technology. Writes MARY NNAH

A chance encounter with rotten fish sparked a revolutionary idea that would change the face of Nigeria’s cold chain industry. Yusuf Oladipupo Bilesanmi, CEO of Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, has a mission to transform the country’s cold chain logistics with cutting-edge solar-powered solutions. From modest beginnings to collaborations with top brands, Eja-Ice is driving innovation, reducing food waste, and promoting energy efficiency. Bilesanmi’s journey is a shining example of the power of determination and visionary thinking.

The Birth of Eja-Ice

The name Eja-Ice, which translates to “Iced Fish” in Yoruba, may seem unusual, but it’s a nod to the company’s humble beginnings. Bilesanmi recounts the story behind the name, which dates back to 2017 when he bought rotten fish from a market vendor. “I wanted to buy fish, and I was sold rotten fish,” he recalled. “I told the lady, ‘I can’t buy this fish, it’s rotten.’ But let me come and see you in January.” True to his word, Bilesanmi returned in January 2018 with a solution – solar-powered refrigeration.

“When I got to the store, I wanted to buy fish, and I was sold a bad fish, a spoiled fish. I couldn’t get it, I couldn’t buy it,” Bilesanmi says. “But then I spoke to the woman and said, ‘You know what, I’m going to come back to you with a solution. Are you open to it?’ She agreed.”

Bilesanmi’s solution was to design a solar-powered system for the vendor’s store. “We carried out the analysis, and it was going to cost her about 1.2 million Naira,” he says. “I said, ‘Okay, leave it with me, let me go to the bank.'” However, the bank rejected the vendor’s loan application due to financial inclusion issues.

Undeterred, Bilesanmi decided to finance the project himself. “We sorted out the engineering problem, and we’re able to convert our system from an AC system to a DC system,” he explains. “And we’re able to get the cost from 1.2 million Naira down to 300,000 Naira.”

Reducing Food Waste

According to Bilesanmi, Nigeria’s fish demand stands at 3.3 million metric tons annually, with 1.2 million metric tons produced locally. “A significant amount of this goes to waste.

Bilesanmi highlights the impact of Eja-Ice’s solutions, stating, ‘Our ability to produce locally, mitigate waste, and get food markets in their proper place, does a lot of things for nutritional access, reduces the impact of dependency on forex for food imports, and enhances self-sufficiency and food security in the country.

Today, Eja-Ice is a thriving company that’s not only providing innovative solutions to Nigeria’s cold chain logistics but also creating jobs and empowering entrepreneurs. “We are working with the banks. Today, we’ve got the Nigerian banking sector really looking into the cold chain. We’re working with this guy, Greenmax Capital. Greenmax Capital has invested in a first-loss guarantee worth about 2.5 billion Naira”, Bilesanmi said.

Innovative Solutions

Eja-Ice’s innovative approach has also attracted notable partnerships. Charles Nwankwo, the owner of a cooling truck that was launched by Eja-Ice, says, “We procured it because we needed it badly for the business. I’m a distributor for farm milk, Nigeria PLC. We need a cooling system to help us in transporting the products from place to place to reduce the risk and the cost of transporting cold chain products.”

When asked about the features of the vehicle, Nwankwo explains, “It’s solar-powered. Actually, we’ve been using just our normal vehicle for transportation. But when we inquired about procuring a cooling Van for transportation, we stumbled on Eja Ice. They make solar-powered tricycles, which we have seen. The cooling system is solar-powered. We’ve also seen the vehicle that they made. So we are inspired by what we see to go into that particular brand of vehicle instead of just a normal cooling truck that we consume diesel and petrol on the way.”

The cooling truck, which is solar-powered, is a game-changer for Nwankwo’s business. “The cooling system is powered by solar,” he says. “So it reduces the cost of transporting the products and keeps the products fresh until they get to the destination.”

A Sustainable Future

Barakat Badmos, Operations Manager at Eja-Ice Limited, explains the company’s mission and infrastructure. “We have infrastructure that cuts across the entire value chain. We have solar-powered cold rooms for aggregation and storage. We have solar-powered logistics solutions, including cooling tricycles for last-mile deliveries and cooling vans for first-mile deliveries. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution to the cold chain industry, reducing food waste and improving the quality of products.”

Badmos also highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. “We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our services and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” she says. “We believe that customer satisfaction is key to our success, and we’re dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to our clients. Whether it’s providing solar-powered refrigeration solutions or logistics services, we’re committed to helping our customers succeed in the cold chain industry.”

As Eja-Ice looks to the future, Bilesanmi is excited about the potential for the company to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s food supply chain. “We’re not just providing solutions, we’re creating a movement,” he says. “A movement towards a more sustainable, more efficient, and more equitable food system.” With its innovative approach and commitment to empowering Nigerians, Eja-Ice is poised to revolutionise the cold chain industry. The company’s partnerships with leading brands, such as Fan Milk and Food Concepts, demonstrate its commitment to reducing food waste and improving energy efficiency. By providing solar-powered refrigeration and cold chain solutions, Eja-Ice is helping to mitigate food loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a more sustainable food system for future generations.