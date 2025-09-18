INEC: Effective Representation of Women Demands Constitutional Amendment

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the most effective way of ensuring greater representation for women and other marginalised groups in elective positions is through constitutional amendment.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this yesterday in Abuja during an advocacy visit by Women’s Collective Forum On Women’s Participation And Representation in Elective Positions and Party Leadership led by Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo.

He said with regard to the electoral process, INEC has a gender policy which is periodically revised and updated.

The chairman revealed that the commission has also established a Department of Gender and Inclusivity for the promotion of greater access for marginalised and under-represented groups in the electoral process.

Yakubu stated: “For elective representation, the Commission believes that the most effective way of ensuring greater representation for women and other marginalised groups in the legislative assemblies is affirmative action supported by clear legal provision as was the case in many jurisdictions.

“This calls for the amendment of sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2022. Accordingly, the ongoing review of the Constitution and the Electoral Act offers an opportunity to engage with our lawmakers for appropriate legislative action.

“Happily, the matter is back on the legislative agenda. At our retreat early this year with members of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters, we supported the amendment that will ensure greater representation of women in elective positions.”