Gov Adeleke Not Defecting to ADC or Any Other Party, Says Spokesman

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state yesterday denied the rumor that he may likely defect to the newly registered African Democratic Congress (ADC) saying there is nothing like Defection to any political party.

A signed statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor said: “Our attention has been drawn to a report that Governor Ademola Adeleke is planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

“The report is not only untrue but a calculated attempt by those afraid of the Governor’s soaring acceptability to create confusions and uncertainty in the minds of the people of Osun state.”

“We want to reiterate for the umpteenth time that Governor Adeleke remains committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no plan whatsoever to join the ADC or any party for that matter.”

“Governor Adeleke’s pre-occupation at the moment is the continued delivery of dividends of democracy to Osun people who resoundingly gave him their mandates three years ago.”

“Even more, Governor Adeleke and leaders in the PDP have been focused on galvanising the structures of the party for the ongoing voter’s registration ahead of next year’s election, which he is well positioned to win.”

 He remarked that those behind the latest round of misinformation are trying to latch on the huge goodwill that Governor Adeleke enjoys with Osun people to sway support. The series of unsolicited endorsement of Governor Adeleke is rattling those afraid of the will of the people.

He said “We therefore urge the public to discountenance any report linking Governor Adeleke with a defection move as such is entirely false.”

“Members and supporters of the governor are enjoined not to succumb to the fake news millers and instead, focus their efforts into mobilizing votes for his re-election bid under the PDP.”

“As a man of the people, Governor Adeleke recognises the overwhelming goodwill and confidence that Osun people have in the PDP and his leadership.  His Excellency is not and will go against the will of the people.”

