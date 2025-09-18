Food Security Boost: Jigawa, India Partner on Advance Hybrid Seed Technology

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





In a bid to boost agricultural output, the Jigawa State Government has forged a partnership with CornTech Seeds Private Limited of India, introducing advanced hybrid seed technology to farmers in the state.

Governor Malam Umar Namadi received a high-powered delegation from the company led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Venkateswarlu Yaganti, at the Government House, Dutse, where both parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).

The agreement followed an agricultural investment tour by a Jigawa delegation to India in May, during which discussions with CornTech Seeds identified key areas for collaboration.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor Hamisu Gumel said, under the new framework, the company will supply innovative hybrid seed varieties of maize, rice, wheat, and vegetables.

He said the company, in collaboration with the government, will conduct multi-location trials across Jigawa and collaborate on research to develop seed varieties suited to the state’s climate.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Namadi described the partnership as a turning point for Jigawa’s agricultural transformation.

“This collaboration will be a win-win situation. Jigawa has the land, the people, and the market. What we need now is modern technology, and CornTech has the expertise,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Venkateswarlu Yaganti noted that Jigawa is well-positioned to replicate India’s agricultural transformation.