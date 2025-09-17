Tinubu Says 126m Nigerians Now Captured in National Identity Database

•30 arrested for operating fake registration centres

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu announced that over 126 million Nigerians had been enrolled in the National Identity Database with their National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Tinubu made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja at the 7th National Day of Identity, organised by National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The president, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the government was interested in a Nigeria where every citizen’s identity was recognised, verifiable, and protected, and where no one was left behind in the journey towards development.

While lauding the commission for clearing over 2.5 million backlog of records within the past two years, the president said it was commendable that NIMC succeeded in arresting over 30 fraudulent individuals for setting up fake registration centres.

He stressed that the National Day of Identity was a reminder that in the 21st century, identity was more than just a record, stating that it is the foundation of citizenship, the gateway to opportunity, and the anchor for national security.

He said this year’s theme, “Public Key Infrastructure: Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure,” spoke to a future that was already unfolding.

According to the president, Public Key Infrastructure, or PKI, is not a distant aspiration, it is the backbone that supports digital transformation, ensuring that the identity of every Nigerian is secure, trusted, and usable across all platforms.

He added that PKI was central to the integrity of the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure.

Tinubu stated, “It provides the secure digital trust upon which all services, including financial transactions, healthcare, education, agriculture, security, and governance, are built. Without PKI, digital interactions remain vulnerable.

“Without PKI, citizens cannot fully trust that their data and transactions are secure. But with PKI, Nigeria can build an ecosystem where trust is guaranteed, fraud is reduced, services are streamlined, and every citizen can engage with government and private institutions with confidence.”

Tinubu expressed delight that the mobile and web self-service applications had processed more than half a million record updates, and deployed over 800 mobile enrolment devices nationwide alongside new territorial offices for better oversight.

The president assured Nigerians that his administration remained committed to strengthening digital infrastructure and identity management as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “Behind this number are workers who can now claim their pensions without fear of fraud. There are students who can now access loans and scholarships with ease. There are farmers who receive targeted incentives that boost productivity and strengthen food security.

“There are displaced persons and vulnerable groups who now have proof of identity that enables them to benefit from humanitarian support. This is the true power of identity, and this is the progress we celebrate.

“Importantly, this expansion has reached beyond our borders. More than 200 diaspora centres now serve Nigerians abroad, while dedicated enrolment exercises have registered refugees, internally displaced persons, and inmates of correctional facilities.

“In addition, a disability inclusion policy has been rolled out, training more than 5,000 enrolment agents to better serve persons with disabilities. These efforts demonstrate our commitment to leave no one behind.”

Tinubu explained, “To sustain this growth, the Commission has upgraded its systems. The national database has been expanded from a capacity of 100 million records to 250 million, ensuring that no Nigerian will be excluded as enrolment continues.

“More than 1,500 enrolment devices are in operation across the country, complemented by over 200 centres established in the diaspora to serve Nigerians abroad. These achievements underscore the seriousness with which we are pursuing universal coverage.

He said, “In addition, NIMC has harmonised and integrated 125 partner agencies, creating a unified ecosystem that reduces duplication, saves costs, and improves service delivery.

“This includes integration with the Immigration Service for passport issuance, the Federal Inland Revenue Service for tax records, the National Population Commission for birth registration, the National Health Insurance Authority for healthcare enrolment, and UBEC for school records. Working with the NCC, NIMC has enforced the NIN-SIM linkage, which has significantly reduced fraud and enhanced national security.

“Operational excellence has also been prioritized. The Commission has invested in the training of its staff, the provision of modern work tools, the creation of a world-class customer care centre, and an ultra-modern audio-visual studio for public engagement.

“Staff welfare has been improved with the approval and implementation of salary adjustments, promotions for over 2,800 personnel, and the construction and rehabilitation of enrolment centres nationwide.

“At the same time, clampdowns on extortion and phishing sites have safeguarded citizens and protected the integrity of the system. Working with the Police and security agencies, NIMC has arrested over 30 fraudulent operators, shut down illegal centres, and maintained ISO 27001:2022 certification, a global benchmark for data security. The launch of the High Availability Verification Service now ensures 99.9 per cent uptime for identity verification.”

The president identified the benefits of NIN to include seamless access to government services, improved financial inclusion, enhanced national planning, and strengthened security architecture.

According to him, NIN has become a vital tool for streamlining social intervention programmes, eliminating ghost beneficiaries, and ensuring that subsidies and welfare reach the right people.

He added that NIN also facilitated access to banking, telecommunications, healthcare, and education services, while boosting citizens’ participation in the digital economy.

Tinubu stressed that the integration of NIN into various sectors would reduce identity fraud, improve revenue collection, and position Nigeria to compete globally in technology-driven development.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said, “As Minister of Interior I commit my ministry to the steady work of integration. We will continue to modernise our services, expand secure enrolment and verification across government, and ensure that identity driven services are delivered with dignity, protection and predictability.

“The investments we make today in PKI, data centres and secure enrolment will be the collateral for Nigeria’s digital economy tomorrow. They will enable secure cross border commerce, diaspora engagement and global trust in Nigerian credentials.”

Director General/CEO of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in her remarks, disclosed that 52 per cent of Nigerians in the diaspora had been captured in the national identity database, while 85 per cent of inmates in Nigeria correctional centres had also been enrolled.

Coker-Odusote said NIMC infrastructures had been upgraded across the country and outside with over 200 enrolment centres, while about 125 agencies of government and institutions had had NIN harmonised with NIMC.

She added that with upgraded infrastructure, NIMC had reduced time spent on NIN enrolment by 49 per cent, while extortion of citizens had been eliminated.

She dismissed claims of compromise of NIMC database infrastructure, saying that NIMC systems are the most secure in the country, with global standards and practices that prioritised security, trust and integrity.

The event was also attended by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; and Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari.