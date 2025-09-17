Students Tasked on Sustainable Devt Actions

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Students of higher institutions in the country have been urged to equip themselves towards addressing real issues in the society in order to make their education relevant to local challenges and global sustainability.

The Rector, Ed-John Institute of Management and Technology, Imota, Rev. Emmanuel Kayode, gave the admonition at the first matriculation of Higher National Diploma students of the institution.

He said sustainable development is nothing but meeting the needs of today without destroying the chances of tomorrow, stating that it rests on three pillars which include economic progress – creating wealth and innovation; social equity – ensuring fairness, justice, and inclusiveness and environmental protection – safeguarding our natural resources.

According to him, the world today is facing challenges from climate change and unemployment to poverty, insecurity, and misuse of technology.

Noting that nations are not judged by their wealth alone, but by how they are able to create a future that works for both today and tomorrow.

Rev. Kayode charged the matriculants to imbibe the ethos of sustainable development which begins with simple human values such as

discipline, integrity, hard work and creativity as well as service, insisting that no matter how educated one becomes, the relevance will be measured by how many lives one is able to touch.

He said: “Global relevance does not mean you must travel abroad; it means that your ideas, your skills, and your impact can compete anywhere in the world. It means when you design, build, teach, or innovate, your work carries a quality that is recognised beyond borders. That is why we are training you to think globally, act locally, and live responsibly.

“To be globally relevant means to be recognised, competitive, and impactful beyond your immediate environment. it is measured by the ability to contribute solutions, innovate, and adapt to global challenges. Hence you must combine your knowledge with innovation, your training with creativity, and your ambition with integrity.

“This institution will give you knowledge, skills, and opportunities, but what you make of them is up to you. If you take your studies seriously, stay focused, and embrace innovation, you will not only succeed but also make a difference in the world. Remember, sustainable development is not just the work of governments; it is the work of institution and everybody.”

Rev. Kayode then enjoined the students to see the matriculation as a covenant and promise to themselves, family, country, and generation for them to use their education responsibly and leave the world better than they met it.