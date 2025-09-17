NIGERIA AND SCOURGE OF INSECURITY

Recent coordinated efforts are producing measurable results in the fight against crime,argues SENATOR IROEGBU

Kidnapping and banditry remain among Nigeria’s most pressing security challenges. From Zamfara to Kaduna and down to the Southeast, this scourge has disrupted lives, displaced communities, and drained the economy through ransom payments. Despite the grim headlines, recent coordinated security efforts are producing measurable results, offering cautious optimism for citizens, policymakers, and the international community alike.

In a democracy that thrives on dissent and scrutiny, pushbacks from groups like SBM Intelligence and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) should be expected. Their critiques of recent incidents highlight the persistence of the problem and the human costs that statistics alone cannot capture. Still, challenges do not erase progress: security is rarely perfect; successes are incremental and often fragile. What matters is whether Nigeria is moving forward in terms of security. In many respects, it is.

In late August, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) announced the rescue of 128 hostages in Zamfara State—an achievement echoed elsewhere. According to the Defence Headquarters, security forces in 2024 killed over 3,100 terrorists, arrested 2,500 suspects, and freed more than 1,600 kidnapped victims. Likewise, the Nigeria Police Force reported rescuing 1,581 hostages and arresting over 30,000 suspects for various offences.

Between May 2023 and early 2025, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu disclosed that more than 13,500 terrorists and armed criminals were neutralised, while over 124,000 insurgents and their families surrendered. Additionally, more than 11,000 individuals were rescued from captivity, and nearly 3,843 illegal refineries—key to the funding of insurgent and criminal activities—were dismantled nationwide. Collectively, these numbers underscore a shift from defensive responses to proactive operations, with a new focus on dismantling networks of violence.

One of the most innovative tools in this effort is the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC), established under ONSA and its National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in partnership with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The cell pools intelligence, coordinates rescue missions, and tracks financial flows sustaining kidnapping syndicates. Since its launch in late 2024, officials report an 80% success rate in anti-kidnapping operations.

This initiative reflects an understanding that kidnapping in Nigeria has morphed into a sophisticated criminal economy, sometimes linked to terrorist financing. MAAKFC integrates military, police, intelligence, and judicial actors into a single platform. Beyond rescuing victims, its mandate is to dismantle the economic and operational infrastructure of kidnapping.

Concrete results are evident in communities that once epitomised Nigeria’s insecurity. Southern Kaduna, long plagued by cycles of killings and abductions, is experiencing relative calm. Zamfara, under siege by bandit warlords, has begun stabilising. In the Southeast, where “unknown gunmen” once paralysed daily life through violence and sit-at-home orders, a fragile normalcy is returning.

However, the North West remains the hardest hit. Banditry has killed more than 12,000 people and displaced entire farming communities. Still, gains are also visible here. The arrest of the Ansaru terrorist kingpins: Mahmud Muhammad Usman, the self-styled “Emir of Ansaru,” and his deputy Mahmud al-Nigeri (Malam Mahmuda)—and the elimination of notorious warlords such as Ali Kachalla, Halilu Sububu, and Boderi, alongside the surrender of others under non-kinetic initiatives like the “Kaduna Model,” has reduced mass abductions. While isolated attacks continue, the frequency and scale of kidnappings have declined.

Yet, optimism must be tempered with realism. According to SBM Intelligence, Nigerians paid at least ₦2.57 billion in ransoms between July 2024 and June 2025, while abductors demanded as much as ₦48 billion. During this period, nearly 5,000 people were kidnapped, and over 760 were killed in related violence. These figures underscore the ongoing challenges and the need for continued vigilance and action.

The NEF recently drew attention to deadly incidents. These include the massacre of 27 worshippers in a Kaduna mosque, the execution of 35 abductees in Zamfara despite ransom payments, and raids in Kauru and Kudan LGAs. Their call for a state of emergency in Northern Nigeria underscores the severity of the crisis and the urgent need for action.

Critics are right to argue that one spectacular failure can erase the confidence built by 19 successful operations, and security gains remain uneven and vulnerable to reversal. Furthermore, the emergence of new groups, such as Lakurawa, demonstrates the fluidity and adaptability of criminal enterprises.

Progress in Nigeria’s fight against kidnapping and banditry is undeniable, but it remains insufficient. To consolidate these gains, security operations must be sustained, and a broader focus on addressing root causes is also necessary. Security agencies should strengthen coordination and intelligence sharing by fully leveraging platforms like the MAAKFC. Otherwise, turf rivalries between agencies risk undermining years of hard-won progress and must be firmly addressed.

Equally vital is community engagement, as local communities are the first line of defence. Gaining their trust relies on the security forces’ accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights. Simultaneously, addressing underlying drivers—poverty, youth unemployment, porous borders, and governance deficits—is essential. Otherwise, military victories will remain temporary.

International partnerships also play a critical role. The UK-supported MAAKFC demonstrates the value of global collaboration. Building on this, Nigeria should seek to expand such cooperative frameworks with ECOWAS, the African Union, and other strategic partners. Ultimately, only robust security, community trust, structural reforms, and international cooperation can ensure that progress translates into lasting peace and stability.

Nigeria’s battle against kidnapping and banditry is far from over. The pain of victims’ families and the ransom economy underscore the scale of the challenge, yet dismissing recent progress would be unfair. For the first time in years, momentum is building: thousands of hostages have been freed, major warlords have been eliminated, and coordinated institutions are emerging.

The road ahead requires patience, vigilance, and collective responsibility. Security cannot be left solely to the government; it is everyone’s business, and each citizen has a role in ensuring the safety of our communities. To transform fragile gains into lasting stability, Nigeria must implement coordinated strategies, foster community involvement, and undertake structural reforms.

Amidst the turmoil, there is hope. Our task is to turn hope into resilience, and resilience into peace. The strength of the Nigerian people—their ability to endure and strive for a better future—remains a source of inspiration in these challenging times.

Iroegbu, a journalist, security and public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja