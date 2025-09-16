2027 Elections: UN Asks Political Parties to Focus Campaign on Policies, Ideas

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





As Nigeria gears up for the season of electioneering, the United Nations has called on political parties to focus their campaigns on policies and ideas, not insult or divisive rhetoric.

During a speech at the Roundtable on Hate-Free Politics in Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Fall, offered the advice.

Fall stated, “As we head to the 2027 elections, allow me to share some recommendations. First, political parties must lead by example. Campaigns should focus on policies and ideas, not insults or divisive rhetoric.

“Second, parties should commit to codes of conduct that reject hate speech and promote information integrity. Third, cooperation with media and digital platforms is essential to ensure that harmful content is not amplified, while factual, reliable information reaches voters.

“Above all, we must remember that elections are about people, their dignity, their rights, their future. Hate speech strips people of their dignity and undermines the very foundation of democracy. As leaders, you have the power and the responsibility to set the tone, to show Nigerians that politics can be conducted with respect, truth, tolerance, and integrity.”

Fall added, “On this International Day of Democracy, I call upon you today: let us work together to make democratic participation in Nigeria free from hate and grounded in information integrity and respect for human rights.

“Let us affirm that words matter and that in choosing our words carefully, we choose peace, unity, and progress for Nigeria. Let us act collectively to strengthen and protect democracy in and beyond Nigeria.”

He stated that this year’s International Day of Democracy, with the theme, “Democracy and Inclusion in an Age of Insecurity,” should remind Nigerians that democracy was not only about holding elections, but also about ensuring inclusion, pluralism, and public participation of everyone in a respectful and inclusive manner.

Fall said, “When falsehoods spread unchecked, especially during elections, they weaken public trust, mislead citizens, and undermine democratic choices.

“Promoting information integrity means ensuring that Nigerians can access reliable information, that public debate is grounded in facts, and that voters are empowered to make informed choices free from manipulation.”

He added, “In Nigeria, the stakes are high. Vibrant political discourse and engagement should be moments of ‘no gree for anybody’, unity, and pride. But they can be harmful if hateful language and hostile narratives are allowed and accepted; it can incite hostility and result in violence. We know from history that hate speech has been a precursor to some of the worst atrocities, including genocide.

“The Rabat Plan of Action, endorsed by the United Nations, reminds us that advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred that incites discrimination, hostility, or violence must be prohibited by law and that these laws must comply with international human rights standards, including the right of association, expression, and assembly.

“This is a cornerstone of democracy. Restrictions must be lawful, necessary, and proportionate, never a pretext to silence debate. The challenge before all of us here today is to strike the right balance: engaging in open political discourse while safeguarding freedom of expression and protecting Nigerians from the harms of hate speech.”

Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, stated that since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Nigeria had made notable progress in democratic development.

Ojukwu said, “We have witnessed successive electoral cycles, the strengthening of civil society, and the expansion of political space. Yet, our democracy remains a work in progress.

“Challenges such as low voter turnout, weak internal democracy in political parties, electoral violence and malpractices, weak institutional accountability, and limited inclusion of women, youth, and persons with disabilities and harsh political climates continue to undermine public trust and democratic consolidation.

“Above all of these, our democratic and political processes including communication have often come under immense challenges of poor values, deep-seated hate-filled and divisive rhetoric threatening the core foundation of our nationhood.”

Ojukwu also said, “The National Human Rights Commission has been at the forefront of efforts to promote ethical and hate-free politics in Nigeria.”

He stated that hate speech was intricately related to human rights, either in its form or outcome, adding, “To the person spreading hate speech, it is about right to freedom of expression, opinion, speech or belief.

“To the recipient of hate speech, it is a violation of the rights to dignity of human person and the freedom from discrimination based on religious belief, political, ethnic, gender, cultural or other affiliations, amongst many other human rights.

“When applied to politics, hate speech and unethical communications breed political divisions that facilitate violence, weak voter electoral participation, stifles plurality and social cohesion.”

He explained, “As we count down to the 2027 General Elections, the NHRC is alarmed at the high level of hateful politics and unethical practices that seemed to have taken the centre stage with some of our political actors.

“Achieving a culture of responsible and value-laden political process continues to remain a challenge for Nigeria. From the independence of the election management body to unethical actions of political parties, their candidates and agents to the inappropriate use of security and law enforcement agencies.

“Vote buying and inducements of various sorts during past and recent elections have become worrisome indicators of the fragility of the Nigerian electoral culture with severe consequences on the freedom of association and the right to participation.”

Ojukwu stated, “The Roundtable on Ethical and Hate-Free Politics in Nigeria which we are convening today in partnership with the United Nations is aimed at forging a shared understanding of the drivers, patterns, and impacts of hate speech and unethical political communications in Nigerian electoral and democratic processes.

“It also aims to secure practical, rights-based commitments from key actors to promote ethical politics, reduce hate speech and protect pluralism and inclusive participation – especially for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minority communities in the electoral processes leading to the 2027 elections and beyond.”