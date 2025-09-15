Nigeria’s Moppet Founder Wins WAYA Awards in Senegal

In a resounding celebration of African ingenuity and entrepreneurship, Roberta Edu-Oyedokun, the trailblazing founder of Nigeria-based Moppet Foods, has been honored with the Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise award at the 2025 Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA).

Edu-Oyedokun, the sole Nigerian winner at the 2025 WAYA, received the Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise award for her pioneering work in transforming local, biofortified crops into premium, nutrient-rich food products for children.

Unveiled at the prestigious Africa Food Systems Forum (#AFSForum2025), the awards showcased six extraordinary women who are not only building thriving businesses but also actively reshaping the continent’s food landscape.

Edu-Oyedokun’s journey, which began from a mother’s concern about chemical-laden baby foods, has evolved into an enterprise with global reach. A few months ago, Moppet Foods made history by becoming the first Nigerian children’s food brand to be sold on the shelves of Walmart in the U.S.

“I am still overwhelmed by God’s grace,” said Edu-Oyedokun, reflecting on the win. “This is not just for me; it’s for every Nigerian woman building in darkness, in difficulty, amidst a gloomy economy. It is a testament to Moppet’s commitment to international standards of nutrition, safety, and sustainability.”

Edu-Oyedokun’s win is particularly symbolic, as it highlights the immense potential and resilience of Nigerian women in a challenging economic climate.

Her journey from a technologist and IT expert to a food innovator demonstrates a powerful fusion of skills, where digital marketing and strategic planning have been leveraged to scale a mission-driven business.

The ceremony in Dakar celebrated winners across various categories, each a story of grit and impact. The coveted Grand Prize was awarded to Mathildah Amollo (Kenya), founder of Greatlakes Feeds Ltd; Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime (Uganda), honored as the Women Empowerment Champion; Julienne Olawolé Agossadou (Benin), Resilient & Inspirational Leader; Joyce Waithira Rugano (Kenya), the Female Ag-Tech Innovator; and Onicca Sibanyona (South Africa), the Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star).

“Across every category, these founders have turned constraints into thriving enterprises,” said Alice Ruhweza, President of AGRA. “Their businesses prove that innovation and resilience are alive across Africa’s food systems.”

Roberta Edu-Oyedokun’s win not only brings a prestigious award to Nigeria but also serves as a powerful message to aspiring entrepreneurs that with innovation, perseverance, and a deep sense of purpose, it’s possible to build a business that is not only profitable but also deeply impactful.

The WAYA awards, an initiative of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) through its VALUE4HER program, received nearly 2,000 applications from across the continent. This deep and growing pipeline of talent proves that women are at the forefront of agricultural transformation, creating jobs, reducing food waste, and improving nutrition for millions.