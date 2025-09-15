Medical Expert: Nigeria Accounts for 27% of World Malaria Burden

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A Consultant at the ‘Zero Malaria Project’, Dr. Nduku Maxwell, has revealed that Nigeria accounts for about 27 per cent of the world’s malaria burden, resulting in over 200 deaths per day.

Maxwell, speaking in Sagbama, Bayelsa State, at an ongoing Zero Malaria Project sponsored by the Minnesota, USA-based Rotary club of Maple Grove in collaboration with its counterparts, Rotary Club of Yenagoa Towers and Sagbama Primary Healthcare, said the statistics make Nigeria the country with highest malaria prevalence globally.

While insisting that malaria is preventable through the use of insecticide-treated nets, he said initiatives like the Zero Malaria Project are crucial in assisting government health institutions in eradicating this disease from Nigeria.

THISDAY reports that over 15,000 residents from 15 communities in rural communities in the state have so far benefited from the project initiated by the Rotary Club.

According to the Project Director and Assistant Governor of Rotary District 5059, USA, Jennifer Borel, this year-long project includes free malaria testing and treatment, the distribution of insecticide-treated nets, blood pressure test, blood sugar test and free medicated eyeglasses provided by health professionals.

She said the project emphasises prevention over treatment to eradicate the malaria scourge.

She said: “Rotary International has seven focus areas, one of which is disease prevention and treatment. Bayelsa state was selected for the project in the Niger Delta area because it is highly characterised by high water table and low land that is susceptible to water logging during floods with resultant increase in breeding of mosquitoes.

“These communities experience a high prevalence of malaria. It’s also a hard-to-reach area, so I took on the responsibility to bring the project here to help save lives from this deadly disease.

“A similar project was initiated in 2022 in Patani, Delta State, where the number of infected individuals has drastically reduced, with zero deaths recorded since then due to education and the level of awareness in the communities. We decided to extend the project to Bayelsa State communities in the riverine coastal areas of Nigeria.”

She expressed confidence in the programme’s success based on the turnout so far, stating that trained community-based volunteers will continue to reach out to remote areas to educate residents and provide them with insecticide-treated nets and malaria medications.

Also speaking, the District Governor-elect of Rotary District 9141, which encompasses Rivers, Delta, Edo, and Bayelsa States, Anthony Olikagu, stressed that the Zero Malaria Project was more than just treatment, but a vital initiative that prevents families from losing their loved ones to the disease.

He stated: “Malaria deprives people of their joy, and I am delighted that thousands of families will find joy through this project. We must continue to thank Rotary International for introducing this global grant project to our local communities. This area is waterlogged and prone to mosquitoes, so this project will significantly contribute to eradicating the disease.”

The Sagbama Local Government Chairperson, Alice Tangi, represented by Vice Chairman, Jefferson Tobi, remarked that Rotary’s intervention comes at a critical time for riverine communities that are most affected by malaria during the rainy season.

She said: “This programme is one of its kind in Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and this is the period when malaria is most prevalent here. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rotary International for bringing this project to our communities. It will indeed help combat malaria.”

His Royal Majesty King Boloyi Sufadoh, the Pere of Kumbowei Kingdom, also expressed his appreciation for Rotary’s efforts and thanked the organisation for extending the project to underserved areas in the state.

He stated: “I believe that the people of the 15 communities in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State will benefit immensely. This is a mobile initiative involving community-based volunteers, and stipends will be provided for a year. I am confident that malaria will be eradicated upon its completion.”

One of the beneficiaries of the net distribution outreach at the local government headquarters, Victor Ebiado, also expressed his gratitude.

Other beneficiaries who spoke with THISDAY, said the awareness and treatment they got from the programme was second to none, as they were not only taught how to prevent mosquito attacks but were given treatments and preventive materials.