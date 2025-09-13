Nigeria Creative Sector Takes Centre Stage with UK Partnership 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom has expressed firm commitment to partnering with Nigeria in expanding the creative economy.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, made this known during Nigeria’s Creative Economy Week, themed ‘Building Futures through Creativity’.

He described the sector as a vital engine for growth and job creation.

Montgomery emphasised that the creative economy is a “real priority for the UK government,” noting that it currently supports 2.4 million jobs in the UK alone.

He said the UK is eager to support similar growth in Nigeria, particularly among the youth.

“The creative economy is one of eight sectors that are prioritised in the agreement between the UK and Nigeria called the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership,” he said.

Montgomery praised the vibrancy of Nigeria’s creative sector including Nollywood, Afrobeats, and fashion, noting its global impact and potential for further growth.

He said, “You’ve got a young, capable, innovative, dynamic population,” he said.

“You have already begun to take over parts of the world with some of your creative industries.”

Describing the partnership as mutually beneficial, Montgomery said the UK brings expertise and finance, while Nigeria brings innovation and cultural richness.

“We believe that the UK and Nigeria have a real opportunity for mutual benefit, for a partnership which will benefit both sides,” he noted.

He also acknowledged the Nigerian diaspora in the UK as a powerful bridge between both nations, bringing cultural understanding and collaboration.

Montgomery commended the British Council’s longstanding role in cultural diplomacy and youth development.

“I want to pay tribute to the longer-term work of the British Council,” he said, calling for applause in appreciation of the Council’s efforts.

As Creative Economy Week unfolds, Montgomery expressed hope that the event would spark new ideas and partnerships.

“Let’s hope some more partnerships come out of the week for the years ahead,” he said, marking the start of what many see as a new chapter in UK-Nigeria relations rooted in shared culture and innovation.

British Council Country Director, Donna McGowan, emphasised the importance of celebrating creativity and its impact on the wider economy, employability, inclusive growth, and international connections.

She states, “It’s really about celebrating the importance of creativity to Nigeria and the impact that this has on the wider economy, employability, inclusive growth and international connections.”

McGowan further highlighted the huge potential for cooperation between the UK and Nigeria in the creative sector, particularly with a focus on policies, enabling frameworks, and skills development.

She notes, “So much more can be achieved given the huge youth population in Nigeria so there is so, so much potential and so much potential for cooperation between the UK and Nigeria.”

She also pointed to the theme of the Creative Economy Week, “Building Futures through Creativity,” and expressed her excitement about the various events and activities planned.

“So we think there’s lots to celebrate, there’s lots to be very positive about. And this is all under our theme of building futures through creativity, which we feel is very topical for this moment in time,” she stated.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, narrated that shared creativity forges strong bonds between nations.

“The most enduring bond between nations are often forged in the fires of shared creativity. They are composed in the rhythm of a song, stitched into the fabric of our fashion, framed in the lens of a film, and brought on the stages of our theatres.”

She noted Nigeria’s creative sector as a source of national pride and global recognition, stating how Nollywood, Afrobeats, fashion, and literature have become symbols of Nigeria’s identity and influence, projecting the country’s image to the world.

Muawa said: “Nigeria’s creative sector is our new national pride, our undeniable global passport.”

She stressed the importance of partnerships, particularly with the UK, to develop a thriving creative economy.

She said: “Together we are not just a combination, we are a collaboration. A fusion that has the potential to set a new global standard for what a creative economy can achieve.”