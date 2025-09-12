Rural Electrification Director, Alhasan, Slumps, Dies in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

An acting Director at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr Ahmed Alhasan, who slumped and died at an official event on Wednesday, was yesterday buried at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja.

President of the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network (CPN), Kunle Olubiyo, who earlier confirmed his death in a condolence message, also posted a video of the laying to rest of the director described as a dedicated employee of the REA.

Alhasan, a friendly official of the agency, who exuded warmth, reportedly died during REA’s stakeholders’ roundtable with Akwa Ibom State. His death has attracted tributes from power and energy sector stakeholders in the country.

Alhasan, a senior official of the REA, who recently underwent a surgery fell during the meeting and efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful, THISDAY learnt. Sources said he was later confirmed dead.

His passing has sent shock and sorrow, especially to his friends and colleagues at work, casting a shadow over the agency and the wider power sector community, where he was regarded as a dedicated technocrat committed to expanding electricity access across rural communities in Nigeria.

Alhasan anchored most of the agency’s programmes while he was alive, winning friends and foes alike to the agency, which is currently spearheading Nigeria’s push for the incorporation of renewables into the nation’s energy mix.

Alhasan was described as a consummate communications expert until his demise. He is survived by his wife and children.