Ekine: Brand Perception Will Improve Quality of Products   

The Convener, Consumers Value Awards, Mr. Akonte Ekine, speaks about the impact of the initiative and the awareness it has created among brand consumers in the last three years and how consumers have been able to exercise their rights through voting in shaping brand perception across various products. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

After three years of CVA, how would you assess the concept and consumer participation?

The Consumers Value Awards has grown significantly over the last three editions. What started as a vision to give consumers a voice in rewarding value-driven brands has now become a national movement. Participation has risen steadily each year, both in terms of brands listed and consumers engaging in the voting process. We’ve seen consumers actively campaigning for their preferred brands, which show the level of ownership and belief in the process. For us, that validates the concept — consumers want to be heard, and CVA is a credible platform for that.

How are companies reacting to the results of CVA so far?

Companies are paying close attention. Many see the recognition not just as an award but as an endorsement by the consumer. For some brands, it has become a badge of honour that they proudly showcase in their marketing. Look at globacom when they won the award two years ago with the massive publicity on it, you can also see Checkers Custard, Waw detergent and Reload Multivitamin publicities on winning the award to mention those and even Leadway Insurance conversation on their first win of the award.

Overall, the response has been positive and constructive, with brands appreciating that the results reflect genuine consumer perception.

Are there specific examples of how companies are using the CVA result to adjust their product and service offerings?

We are yet to have any of such information, however, we do have conversations with winners and nominated brands requesting for backend data and I think smart marketing teams will use that amongst other data available to them to interrogate the brands.

We don’t want to claim what we have not experienced but truth be told, what CVA provide is a subtle strong valuation opportunity for brands as influencer of brand marketing and product development initiative.

What informed the introduction of government agencies into the programme this year?

Government agencies are major service providers, and in many cases, consumers interact with them more than private brands. We realized that empowering consumers to vote on their experiences with public service agencies creates accountability, transparency, and pressure to improve. It also provides the agencies themselves with valuable feedback they may not ordinarily receive in formal reports. Including them makes CVA a more holistic reflection of consumer experiences. Let also add that our goal is not political but pure better service experience for us all as consumers of government services

How would the companies so voted ensure the credibility of the voting by the public?

The credibility of CVA lies in the transparency of our voting process. It is an open, digital system where consumers directly cast their votes without interference. We don’t collect money from companies to influence results, and we publish the entire process for accountability. For the companies, their responsibility is to continue to earn consumer trust so that votes reflect authentic satisfaction rather than short-term hype. Ultimately, credibility is maintained because it is the people themselves who decide. To cast your vote, you will get an OTP in your inbox or Spam. Just take the four digit PIN and put in the dialogue box. The email address is validated to vote across all the categories.

Is CVA a feedback mechanism on perception and feelings by consumers of product offerings and satisfaction?

Absolutely, CVA is more than an award — it is a consumer perception index. It captures how consumers feel about the value they are receiving in exchange for their money, time, and loyalty. The results highlight satisfaction levels, service gaps, and areas where brands are excelling. That’s why it is such a powerful feedback tool for companies, because it reflects the true voice of the marketplace.

Is this a pro bono service to companies to understand where they are in the face of consumers?

Yes, the voting and recognition process is entirely pro bono. Brands do not pay to be listed or to be voted for — the awards are earned strictly on merit through consumer votes. Our role is to provide the platform and ensure credibility. This makes CVA unique because it levels the playing field: whether you are a multinational, a local brand, or even a government agency, the only factor that counts is the consumer’s voice. That neutrality is what gives CVA its strength and integrity.

What makes the Consumers Value Awards different from other industry awards?

The difference is simple — CVA is powered entirely by consumers. Many industry awards are judged by panels or influenced by sponsorships, but CVA is strictly based on the votes of everyday consumers. This makes it the most democratic and transparent recognition platform in the country as at this moment. When a brand wins, it is because the people have spoken. That consumer-driven model is what sets us apart.

How do you ensure that rural and less tech-savvy consumers are represented in the voting process?

Inclusivity is central to our mission. We know that consumer experiences go beyond urban centers and smartphone users. That’s why we have invested in communication campaigns such as this and others. Our mobile-friendly voting portal is lightweight and works well even on basic devices. Over time, we’re exploring offline support systems to give more consumers, regardless of literacy or technology access, a chance to participate.

What is the long-term vision for CVA?

Our vision is to make CVA the benchmark for consumer trust and value in the country and eventually across Africa. We want companies and agencies to see it as an annual report card directly from the people they serve. Beyond the awards, we plan to release periodic consumer insights, deepen engagement, and create a knowledge base that shapes policy, innovation, and service delivery. Ultimately, the goal is for CVA to become the go-to reference for measuring consumer satisfaction in the country.