Coalition: Smear Campaign Against Ojulari by Oil Cabals Meant to Derail Reforms at NNPC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Coalition of Civil Society for Energy Reform has said the ongoing smear campaign, lies and misinformation against the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Bayo Ojulari, by the oil cabals was meant to derail the reforms at NNPC.

Its convener, Hon. Awaal Dairu, in a statement issued Wednesday noted that the smear campaign was a dangerous plot not only against an individual, but against the stability of Nigeria’s energy sector and the credibility of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He maintained that since assuming office, Ojulari has brought discipline, efficiency, and foresight into the operations of NNPC, saying his reform-driven style has ensured fuel stability.

Dairu stressed that Nigeria has not experienced any form of fuel scarcity, long queues, or panic buying under his watch, describing it as a stark contrast to past years of uncertainty.

He added: “We, the undersigned coalition of civil society organizations, strongly condemn the ongoing campaign of lies and misinformation being peddled against the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Bayo Ojulari.

“This orchestrated smear campaign, driven by elements of the entrenched cabal, is a desperate attempt to derail reforms at NNPC and distract from the tangible progress being made under Mr. Ojulari’s leadership.”

Dairu explained that through constructive dialogue with oil marketers, unions, and key industry stakeholders, Ojulari has fostered harmony and stability in the downstream sector.

He noted that Ojulair has entrenched best practices in governance and accountability, winning renewed confidence from both Nigerians and international partners.

According to him, gone are the days of favoritism and “briefcase portfolio companies” being handed contracts, adding that under Mr. Ojulari, due process is strictly followed and only viable, competent contractors with proven capacity are shortlisted for projects.

This fair and merit-based approach has angered vested interests who can no longer benefit from patronage, he further said.

The coalition insisted that Ojulari remained one of the best-performing appointees in this administration, with reforms that align directly with the president’s vision for economic transformation.

It, therefore, called on Tinubu not to be swayed by detractors or manipulated into taking any action that would undermine the steady reforms taking place at NNPC.

“To yield to such antics would embolden corrupt actors, jeopardize investor trust, and roll back the progress being achieved,” it said.