Bankit MFB Showcases Nigeria’s Fintech Growth at GITEX Africa

Bankit Microfinance Bank (MFB), Nigeria’s fastest-growing digital bank, has successfully showcased its innovations and growth journey at the just concluded GITEX Africa, one of the continent’s largest platforms for technology and innovation.

At the event held in Lagos from the 3rd to 4th of September 2025, Bankit MFB highlighted its strides in fintech in Nigeria, reinforcing its role as a CBN-licensed and NDIC-insured digital bank committed to driving financial inclusion having engaged stakeholders, government officials, thought leaders on its growth trajectory and future plans earning major commendations and signalling its readiness to play a bigger role in Africa’s digital economy.

Chief Operating Officer for Bankit MFB, Simpa Yekini, said: “At Bankit, we are re-imagining what it means to bank in Nigeria. Our rapid growth validates the demand for secure, technology-driven banking solutions. Showcasing our innovations at GITEX Africa allowed us to reinforce our mission of making everyday banking simpler, safer, and more rewarding while building new strategic connections.”

According to Simpa, the Bankit app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store, giving everyday Nigerians convenient access to fast, secure, and rewarding banking services.

Bankit’s user-first approach, backed by robust technology and top-level fund security, has positioned it as a standout in Nigeria’s fintech space. Looking ahead, the bank has set its sights on expanding its user base to over 1 million Nigerians within the next 12 months.