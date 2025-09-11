APM Terminals Empowers Young Women with Groundbreaking Female Mechanic Training Initiative

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments, APM Terminals Apapa has launched a pioneering Female Mechanic Technical Skills Programme aimed at empowering women in its host communities.

The official inauguration took place yesterday at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and was attended by beneficiaries, community representatives, and industry leaders.

Speaking at the event, the Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, congratulated the 20 young women, aged between 18 and 26, who were selected after demonstrating determination and commitment during the application process. He emphasised that education and personal development are essential drivers of progress and observed that stepping into a traditionally male-dominated profession requires courage and resilience.

While acknowledging that women remain underrepresented in technical and operational roles at the port, he stressed that the new initiative would help create an inclusive environment where both men and women can thrive without discrimination.

Knudsen encouraged the trainees to dedicate themselves fully to the programme, adding that he hoped to see many of them return for internships at APM Terminals Apapa as part of efforts to build a more diverse workforce.

To support the participants, the company provided protective work gear including overalls, safety boots, helmets, and gloves. Knudsen further urged the young women to prioritise their safety while proving their capabilities in the workplace, reminding them that resilience, self-belief, and bravery would be key to succeeding in their chosen fields.

Nigeria’s first female mechanic and President of the Lady Mechanic Initiative, Engineer Sandra Aguebor, also attended the event and commended APM Terminals Apapa for sponsoring the training and equipping the participants with the resources needed to excel. She noted that women have a critical role to play in today’s rapidly evolving and increasingly automated industries, and should be afforded the opportunity to contribute meaningfully. For her, the initiative is not only about technical skills but also about offering young women an alternative to negative societal pressures.