Plans for 2nd Edition of Ikogosi Marathon Race Unveiled

•As Gov Oyebanji restates commitment to sports, tourism devt

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Ekiti State Government, in collaboration with Ikogosi Marathon Initiative, has announced plans for the second edition of Ikogosi 17.5km marathon race scheduled for November 8, describing it as a major event designed to promote fitness, attract investment, and showcase the state’s natural endowment.

Speaking during a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented by his Technical Advisor on Sports Development, Dr. Olusola Osetoba, restated his administration’s commitment to sports and tourism development as a key driver of economic growth and youth engagement in the state.

He added that the Ikogosi race went beyond competition, as it provided a platform to promote healthy living while placing the state on the global sporting map.

According to the organisers, the 17.5km marathon will feature over 5,000 athletes and participants through scenic routes of Ilawe, with the finishing point at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs resort, Ikogosi-Ekiti.

While assuring that his government would continue to partner relevant stakeholders to make Ekiti a sports and tourism hub, Oyebanji described the event as more than just a competition. He said it was a celebration of resilience, unity and excellence that reflected the Ekiti spirit.

The governor urged residents to welcome visitors warmly and showcase the state’s culture, values and peaceful atmosphere.

In his remarks, the initiator of the Ikogosi Marathon, Mr. Femi Abegunde, commended Oyebanji for his commitment to sports development in the state.

Abegunde stated that the governor’s consistent support for sports and youth development, particularly the marathon, reflected a broader vision to use athletics, not just as recreation, but also as a strategic platform for youth empowerment, economic growth, and state branding.

He stressed that the governor’s leadership was gradually transforming the state into a vibrant destination for sports tourism in Nigeria.

Abegunde also commended state government’s partnership with the organisers, stating that the collaboration will give greater visibility and credibility to the second edition of the race.

He added that Ikogosi marathon was conceived to combine the thrill of athletics with the beauty of Ekiti tourism attraction, particularly the world-famous warm springs, thereby positioning the state as a leading destination for sports in Nigeria.

Abegunde explained that registration for the 2025 edition of Ikogosi 17.5km marathon was free for all Ekiti indigenes until November and could be completed via the official website, www.ikogosimarathon.com.

He outlined the prize structure for the race, with elite winners set to receive N2 million, N1.5 million, and N1 million for first, second, and third places, respectively, while indigenous athletes will be awarded prizes ranging from N1.5 million to N50,000 for the top six positions.

Also speaking, Director-General, Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, described the marathon as a strategic event that alignED with the government’s vision of using tourism and sports as tools for economic growth.

Ojo-Lanre stated that hosting such an event would not only attract visitors to the state but also stimulate business activities for hoteliers, transporters, artisans, and other service providers in the tourism value chain.