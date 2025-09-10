Osun, UNICEF Boost Fight Against Sexual Violence with Equipment Handover for Succour Centre

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has taken another decisive step in combating sexual and gender-based violence with the high-level stakeholders’ engagement and official handover of essential equipment for the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Succour Centre).

The event, held at the Governor’s Office, Abere, Osogbo, brought together commissioners, development partners, security agencies, and key advisers to the governor.

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ayobola Fadeyi Awolowo, highlighted the Succour Centre as a safe haven where survivors of sexual violence can access medical care, psychosocial counseling, legal support, and protection under one roof.

She described the equipment handover as a “game-changing intervention that will enhance the Centre’s capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to survivors’ needs.”

The UNICEF representative commended the Adeleke-led administration for prioritizing survivor-centered services and emphasized that the official handover of equipment reflects the power of partnerships in creating stronger systems of protection for women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Also delivering goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Oluwole Jimi-Bada, and the Commissioner for Health, Barr. Jola Akintola, reiterated the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in tackling sexual and gender-based violence.

They pledged their full support to ensure the Succour Centre functions as a beacon of justice, healing, and restoration for survivors.

Also in attendance were the legislator representing Ife Central State Constituency, Engr. Jerimaya Abiola, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare, Hon. Sekinat Temilade and the Chief Medical Director of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel, whose presence reinforced the broad-based support for survivor-focused interventions in Osun State.

Other participants, including Permanent Secretaries, the Hospital Management Board, Osun State Police Command, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), also assured their dedication to the effective operation and sustainability of the Centre.