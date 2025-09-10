  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

No Mercy for Informants: Sokoto Gov Gives Security Agencies Marching Orders

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has issued a stern directive to security agencies in the state to treat informants who aid bandits with the same severity as the bandits themselves as part of the state’s efforts to curb the growing menace of banditry in the region.

During his condolence visit to communities affected by recent bandit attacks in Wurno and Rabah Local Government Areas, Governor Aliyu emphasized the need to tackle informants who enable bandits to carry out their nefarious activities.

He described these informants as “worse than bandits” due to their role in facilitating crimes that have devastated communities across the state.

The governor urged residents to expose anyone found living above their means to the relevant authorities for proper investigation.

He also called on Imams to sensitize their congregations on the Islamic position regarding banditry, informants’ activities, and other forms of criminality.

Governor Aliyu’s administration has implemented several measures to combat banditry, including the provision of over 170 patrol vehicles and motorcycles, as well as the establishment of the State’s Community Guard Corps.

In addition, the governor announced relief packages for families affected by the attacks, including financial assistance and food aid.

As the fight against banditry continues, Governor Aliyu’s directive is seen as a significant step towards tackling the root causes of the problem and ensuring that those who aid and abet bandits are held accountable.

