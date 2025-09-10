IGP Applauds DEPOWA’s Full Scholarships for Children of Fallen Heroes

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, applauded the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) for introducing a landmark initiative to provide full scholarships for children of fallen heroes.

Egbetokun gave the commendation while receiving DEPOWA’s leadership, which visited him at Force Headquarters, Abuja, on a courtesy call.

President of DEPOWA and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs. Oghogho Musa, who led other members of the association on the visit, explained that the scholarship scheme would commence with the commissioning of the DEPOWA Future Leaders Academy, scheduled for September 2026.

She explained that the scholarships would benefit children of fallen heroes and also bolster national cohesion by admitting children from surrounding communities.

Mrs. Musa expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police and praised the sacrifices of police officers in combating violent crime and contributing to international peacekeeping.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the visit was themed “Thank You to Our Troops.”

Responding to the visiting team, the IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to protecting life and property, maintaining public order, and safeguarding democracy.

Egbetokun stated that the police remained resolute in fulfilling its constitutional mandate, while drawing strength from the support of stakeholders, such as DEPOWA and other affiliated associations.