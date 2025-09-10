FIRS, EFCC Step Up Joint Efforts to Enforce Tax Compliance

Nume Ekeghe





The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have renewed their alliance to strengthen Nigeria’s tax compliance framework and safeguard public funds.

Executive Chairman, FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, who led a delegation to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, stated that stronger collaboration between the two institutions was critical to sustaining financial stability and restoring public trust in the revenue system.

“We cannot pursue 200 million Nigerians individually to do the right thing, but we want to put a system in place that will aid compliance,” Adedeji said.

“You can help us by letting people know that when they violate the law, there is a place you can keep them. On behalf of the President and Nigerians, we thank you for your support and seek even deeper cooperation.”

He added that the partnership was in line with the government’s push to boost non-oil revenue, strengthen fiscal discipline, and build credibility around tax administration.

Adedeji noted that voluntary compliance would only improve if citizens could see how tax revenues were being used.

“The main advertisement of voluntary compliance is when people begin to see what we use the money we collect for. In achieving that goal, you are critical—not just in arresting defaulters but in supporting our Department of Fraud Risk, Assessment and Control to ensure value for money,” he said.

He credited recent revenue gains to preventive strategies and stronger partnerships with agencies such as the EFCC, stressing that the success was “a collective effort, not one by FIRS alone.”

In his response, Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, pledged continued support for FIRS, saying a united front would send a strong signal to tax evaders.

“Collaboration is very key. When they see EFCC beside FIRS, that will send a signal to the public that it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

Olukoyede also cited a recent Court of Appeal judgment affirming EFCC’s authority to investigate tax fraud, describing it as a boost to the agency’s mandate.

“We are not assessors of tax liabilities, but we can investigate non-compliance and push assessment issues back to you. Our duty remains prevention, investigation and prosecution of financial crimes. Synergy is therefore essential,” he stressed.