Expert Tasks Advertising Industry on Integrity, Digital Innovation for Sustainable Growth

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Business Unit Director and Digital Transformation Champion at mediaReach OMD Nigeria, Mr. Emmanuel Adediran, has urged the advertising industry in Nigeria to embrace integrity, digital innovation and talent development to unlock sustainable brand growth in Nigeria.

Speaking at the recent Brand Handlers Summit & Awards, at the Regency Hall, Ikeja, Lagos to an audience of industry leaders, marketing professionals, and brand custodians, Adediran emphasised that, “Nigeria stands at the threshold of becoming Africa’s growth epicenter. But to realise this potential, we must reset our approach—focusing on value creation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to both brands and consumers.”

He also stated that, “every brand that has weathered these challenging times deserves recognition. Yet, as we look ahead, we must address the realities of subdued consumer confidence, fragmented attention, and the urgent need for renewed trust.”

Adediran also outlined eight actionable strategies, with case studies, to drive the next phase of brand growth in Nigeria:

He said: “In today’s digital age, integrity is non-negotiable. Brands must double down on quality and authenticity to regain consumer trust.”

He also urged brands to leverage digital tools, especially the untapped potential of AI in Nigeria, for sharper insights and operational efficiency.

Adediran closed his keynote with a rallying call: “True brand growth in Nigeria is no longer about choosing between brand or performance. It is about multiplying both through relentless localization, digital innovation, and a steadfast commitment to trust and integrity.”