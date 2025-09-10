  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

Afreximbank, BOA Seal $1bn Deal for Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers

Nigeria | 56 seconds ago

Fidelis David in Akure

Nigeria’s smallholder farmers are set for a lifeline as the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) has sealed a $1 billion financing pact with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

BOA’s Managing Director, Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, formalised the agreement with Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development, at the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 in Algiers, Algeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Senior Manager, Head, Corporate Communication of BOA, Maikenti Akila, yesterday.

According to the statement, the landmark deal was endorsed under the leadership of Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, who has been at the forefront of mobilising resources to strengthen Africa’s agricultural value chains and intra-African trade.

It added that the facility would establish a National Smallholder Farmers’ Fund, designed to close financing gaps affecting smallholder farmers, who account for nearly 95 per cent of players in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

Under the scheme, BOA and Afreximbank would provide blended finance solutions to make credit more affordable.

The loans would cover the purchase of seeds, fertilisers, and agrochemicals, as well as mechanised services that improve efficiency and yields.

The fund would also support investments in storage, aggregation, and logistics infrastructure to cut post-harvest losses while creating structured market linkages to connect farmers directly with buyers, processors, and exporters.

“This deal represents a bold step toward building a sustainable future. It provides smallholder farmers with the resources they need to thrive, contributing significantly to national food security and economic growth,” Sotinrin said at the signing.

He added that the partnership was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises food security and farmers’ empowerment as key drivers of Nigeria’s economic growth.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.