CVR: Over 3.5m Nigerians Registered in Three Weeks

•As INEC Bayelsa set for voter education road show September 11

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 3,544,850 Nigerians have registered online for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) within three weeks.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun in a statement issued Monday noted the commission would start presenting the combined figures of the completed online pre-registration and the physical (in-person) registration in a single graphic.

In a related development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa State, through its Voter Education, Publicity and Gender Department (VEPGD), has fixed September 11, 2025, as the official date for the flag-off of its voter education road show.

The announcement was made by the Head of Department, Mr. Christian Utong, during a strategic engagement with accredited Voter Education Service Providers (VESP) in Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, INEC National Commissioner Sam Olumekun said: “In continuation of our weekly update on the ongoing nationwide voter registration, the Commission is pleased to publish the data at the end of the third week of the online pre-registration and second week of the physical (in-person) option.

“As at Sunday 7th September 2025, a total of 3,544,850 Nigerians have now pre-registered online in three weeks since the commencement of the exercise on 18th August 2025.

“The figure at the end of Week Three shows that 1,709,933 (48.24 per cent) are male and 1,834,917 (51.76 per cent) are female. In terms of age and occupation, the majority 2,291,809 (64.65 per cent) are between the ages of 18 and 34 while 882,441 (24.89 per cent) are students.

“The cumulative figure since the physical (in-person) registration commenced on 25th August 2025 is 288,614 as of Thursday, 4th September 2025 of which 132,634 (45.96 per cent) are male and 155,980 (54.04 per cent) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, 215,414 (74.64 per cent) are between the ages of 18 and 34 while 114,150 (39.55 per cent) are students.”

Olumekun stressed that the distribution of both online and completed registrations by State, gender, age, occupation and disability have been uploaded to its website and other official platforms for public information.

He added that the Commission appreciated the positive response of citizens and organisations that have mobilised civic participation for the exercise.

The commission reiterated that voter registration is only open to citizens who are 18 years or older at the time of registration.

He emphasised it is illegal for anyone to encourage underage registration or those below 18 years of age to register in anticipation that they will attain the legal age of voting by the time the general election holds in 2027.

Meanwhile, the INEC meeting in Bayelsa brought together civil society groups, advocacy networks, and community partners committed to enhancing voter sensitization for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which runs from August 2025 to August 2026.

Utong explained the road show would serve as a direct channel to engage residents across towns and rural communities through drama, music, and interactive outreach.

He stressed the initiative aims to dismantle misinformation around the CVR, encourage voter status checks, and ensure that every eligible citizen secures their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

According to him, the CVR is strictly for citizens who have not registered before, those who have recently turned 18 years, and individuals with lost, defaced, or damaged PVCs.

He cautioned that multiple registration remains an electoral offence, warning that with the deployment of the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) – which uses both fingerprint and facial recognition – such irregularities will be automatically detected.

“INEC is committed to credible, inclusive, and transparent elections. Our sensitization efforts are not just about numbers but about ensuring that women, youths, persons with disabilities, and hard-to-reach communities are carried along. Democracy thrives when everyone has a voice,” Utong stated.

The Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN), among other partners, pledged support for the campaign.

They noted the road show provides an opportunity to strengthen participation among marginalized groups and to boost public confidence in the electoral process.

The voter education activities are expected to intensify throughout the CVR period, with September 11 marking the first phase of mass mobilization.

INEC Bayelsa has assured residents that its officials will be on ground during the events to provide guidance, resolve voter registration issues, and assist citizens with status verification.

The Commission urged Bayelsans to take full advantage of the exercise, reminding them that the PVC remains the only valid instrument for exercising their democratic right.