By Tosin Clegg

Cities everywhere face the growing challenge of managing infrastructure, transportation, and public services with the rapid urbanization. Limited resources and increasing population pressure make it harder for governments to keep up. Traditional methods of planning and service delivery often fall short, leaving gaps in efficiency and transparency.

In Wayne County, Michigan’s largest county in terms of population, these challenges are being addressed with a new approach, geospatial technology. By turning data into maps, dashboards, and real-time tracking systems, local authorities are now able to monitor operations, allocate resources, and respond to issues faster than ever.

Leading this transformation is Tesleem Ajisafe Oluwaseun, GIS Manager and Application Developer with the Wayne County Department of Public Services. He is showing how geographic information systems (GIS) can do more than map locations, they can power smarter decisions and improve everyday life.

One of the major hurdles for county governments is tracking assets such as vehicles, roads, and maintenance projects. Without accurate data, projects are delayed, budgets are strained, and the public experiences inefficiency. Tesleem’s work introduces real-time dashboards and vehicle tracking tools that give decision-makers a clear picture of what is happening on the ground.

Beyond operations, Tesleem’s approach addresses a deeper issue, trust in government services. When citizens can see accurate, transparent information about infrastructure projects, confidence in local institutions grows. His work makes public services more efficient and accountable.

He is also advancing research on pressing global concerns. His recent studies on climate change and agriculture, including the effects of temperature and rainfall on Iowa’s corn yields, highlight how spatial analytics can inform food security and environmental planning.

Industry experts increasingly recognize that the future of city management will depend on the integration of GIS, artificial intelligence, and real-time data. Tesleem is exploring ways machine learning can automate workflows and uncover patterns that improve decision-making.

In his view, the mission is simple, data should serve people. He often recalls the principle that has guided his career, “what is worth doing at all, is worth doing well.” For him, precision and integrity are the foundation of every solution.

His leadership demonstrates how local governments can embrace technology not as a luxury but as a necessity. With smarter tools, communities are preparing for the future.

Through innovation in GIS and spatial analytics, Tesleem is proving that the blueprint for tomorrow’s cities is already being drawn today.