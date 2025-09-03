Osun PDP Summons Stakeholders over No Confidence Vote on Officials

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned some stakeholders in Ife Federal Constituency on a vote of no confidence purportedly passed on some leaders of the party.

The state leadership of the PDP noted that the party directed all members and stakeholders in the constituency to immediately suspend further actions capable of escalating the situation.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the party Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, the party stressed that all concerned persons had been instructed to maintain status quo in line with the conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.

The PDP reiterated its respect and high regard for leaders of the party, particularly, Prince Kola Adewusi, Deputy Governor of Osun State, and Prof Wale Oladipo, member of the PDP Board of Trustees.

Bisi said they remained critical pillars of the party, and any grievances directed at them must be channelled strictly through the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party, not through unilateral pronouncements or public declarations.

The PDP however warned that any action capable of undermining the authority of the party or flouting its rules and procedures will not be tolerated. The party, it said, is governed by laws, guidelines, and established processes. “Every member is therefore expected to conduct themselves accordingly,” it added.

Bisi said: “The party is taking immediate steps, summoning concerned stakeholders to a meeting with a view to resolving all issues as members of the same family. “

The party chairman emphasised that the Osun PDP strongly urged all contending forces in Ifel land to sheath their swords and embrace peace in the spirit of unity and discipline expected of them by Osun people.