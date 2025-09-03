Brasília to Africa: Tinubu, Lula Endorse Soyinka’s Heritage Voyage of Return

The global movement to reconnect Afro-descendants with their ancestral homeland received powerful endorsements from two world leaders, the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Both threw their weight behind the Heritage Voyage of Return (HVR) initiative during the latter’s recent state visit to the South American country in August.

Championed by The African Pride with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka as patron, HVR is a planned ‘homecoming’ journey via the sea for descendants of enslaved Africans in Brazil, The Caribbeans, and The Americas, as a symbolic and dignified pathway of spiritual reconnection, belonging, and identity restoration with the motherland.

During a landmark meeting in Brasília, President Lula warmly welcomed Soyinka, symbolically requesting the elder statesman’s blessing by touching foreheads with the nonagenarian in a gesture of mutual respect and transference of grace, saying, “The grace on you, I ask it upon myself.”

The intimate moment has since resonated across Africa and the diaspora as a poignant symbol of solidarity, with President Lula going further to declare Brazil’s full support for HVR, affirming it as a historic opportunity to heal generational wounds and forge new ties of cooperation between Africa and South America.

HVR was formally presented to Afro-Brazilian leaders and lawmakers at Brazil’s Legislative Chamber of the Federal District Brasilia, during a historic session hosted by President of the Education and Culture Commission, Gabriel Magno Pereira da Cruz, with Soyinka, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso; and Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, leading the Nigerian delegation.

During the official presentation of HVR, Cardoso, himself of Afro-Brazilian linage, highlighted the shared heritage of both nations and the unique opportunity for renewed collaboration.

“The commitment between the leadership of President Lula and President Tinubu is unprecedented. Both leaders are aligned in vision, and we can already see the immense possibilities for cooperation between our countries,” he declared.

He went on to emphasise the vibrant Brazilian-descendant communities in Lagos, pointing to cultural links preserved through cuisine, festivals, and architecture.

“Our shared heritage must be transformed into pathways for cultural diplomacy, creative economy growth, heritage tourism, and education. This is not only an opportunity but a responsibility,” he noted.

During a town hall meeting with Nigerians and Afro-descendants in Brazil the next day, President Tinubu reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s total support for the HVR, describing the initiative as a crucial step in reconnecting Africa’s scattered sons and daughters, while strengthening Nigeria’s role as a spiritual, cultural, and economic hub for the diaspora.

At the heart of the project are the Osunleye couple – Ajoyemi and Carolina – the visionary founders of The African Pride, who have worked tirelessly to institutionalise HVR as a Pan-African heritage movement.

With Soyinka serving as patron, and the backing of Tinubu and Lula, HVR now stands at a historic tipping point, set to catalyze cultural tourism, spiritual reconnection, and economic renewal across Africa and the diaspora.

Speaking on the endorsements, Ajoyemi Osunleye noted: “The Heritage Voyage of Return is not just a journey for individuals; it is a journey of dignity for our collective history. With the support of President Tinubu and President Lula, we are declaring that Africa is ready to welcome her children back home with pride.”

The African Pride is an organisation committed to telling the African heritage story, reconnecting people to their roots, and fostering a positive image of the continent.

Through initiatives like the Heritage Voyage of Return, it works to promote cultural pride, historical reconnection, and social justice for Afro-descendants around the world.