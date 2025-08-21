Ondo Debunks False Information on IGR

The Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) has debunked what it called “a misleading report” on social media and other online platforms regarding the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state for the first half of 2025.

A statement by ODIRS Ag, Executive Chairman, Bayo Rojugbokan, said the viral publication claimed that Ondo State generated ₦22,483,369,409.97 within the period under review.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is incorrect and does not reflect the true revenue performance of the State” the statement said.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the official and verifiable figure for Ondo State’s IGR as at the first half of 2025, as published on the Joint Tax Board (JTB) portal, stands at ₦28,154,864,901.17. This is 132.53% of the figure (#21.24 billion) recorded at the same period last year.

“ODIRS remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the continuous growth of Ondo State’s revenue base in line with global best practices.”

It urged the general public and stakeholders to always verify information from credible and official sources before dissemination.

The statement assured the people of Ondo that the service will continue to work tirelessly to improve revenue generation towards the sustainable development of the state.