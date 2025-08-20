Tinubu Sacks NTA Management, Appoints Pedro DG

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Tinubu has sacked the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) headed by Salihu Dembos, whose appointment was renewed in October 2023 and approved its reconstruction with a new leadership to be headed by Rotimi Pedro as the Director General.

A statement from the Presidency Wednesday said the latest move was aimed at revitalising the national broadcasting and repositioning the network for greater efficiency.

Pedro, who hails from Lagos State, is an entertainment and Intellectual Property lawyer, who founded Optima Sports Management International, first incorporated in the UK and subsequently in Nigeria which he directly managed for over 10 years before assuming the Group Managing Director/CEO position in Optima Media Group Limited.

Other key NTA appointments included:

Karimah Bello (Katsina State) – Executive Director, Marketing; Stella Din (Plateau State) – Executive Director, News; Sophia Issa Mohammed (Adamawa State) – Managing Director, NTA Enterprises Limited.

The statement said the appointments which were with immediate effect, reflected the President’s commitment to using broadcasting as a tool for national unity, cohesion, and soft diplomacy.