How Foreign Brands Are Tapping into Nigeria’s Online Market through .NG Domain Name

Emma Okonji

The president, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, has revealed that foreign brands are tapping into Nigeria’s online market through the .ng domain name, which is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace.

In his July monthly statement, Akinsanya said major foreign brands such as Jumia (jumia.com.ng), Samsung, Shopify and others, are taking good advantage of Nigeria’s .ng domain name to grow their businesses in Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, the foreign brands have demonstrated the power of localising digital identity with .ng domain name to drive geo-targeting to the Nigerian market, recognising the importance of adapting to local expectations in a culturally nuanced and digitally informed environment.

“The affordability of the .ng domain and the targeted options it offers across its various extensions (.com.ng, .org.ng, .gov.ng, .name.ng, and more), have further contributed to its growth,” Akinsanya said.

He further explained that in an increasingly interconnected global economy, a country’s digital identity is as crucial as its physical borders. For Nigeria, the .ng domain represents not only the country’s unique identity on the internet but also a key pillar in shaping a thriving, secure, and self-sustaining digital economy. Managed by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, the .ng domain has become a source of national pride, innovation, and economic opportunity, attracting not just local businesses and institutions but also international businesses and brands looking to tap into Africa’s largest economy.

The .ng domain is how we identify as Nigerians online. It’s more than just a web address; it’s our digital address. It signifies that we are building and owning our space on the internet, Akinsanya further said.

Highlighting other benefits that the .ng domain name offers, Akinsanya said it could instantly communicate business presence, commitment, and relevance to the Nigerian market. It helps build credibility and overcomes the scepticism often associated with foreign websites, especially in critical sectors like e-commerce, finance, and education.

“For startups, SMEs, and global giants alike, it offers a cost-effective way to build credibility, connect with the local audience, and align with Nigeria’s digital ecosystem. As Nigeria continues to grow as Africa’s digital powerhouse, the adoption of .ng domain name by foreign entities is expected to rise. This not only reinforces Nigeria’s economic potential but also affirms that the road to Africa’s digital future runs through the .ng,” Akinsanyaadded.

The Chief Operating Officer of NiRA, Mrs. SeyiOnasanya, during the recent .ng webinar series, said as the second most registered country code domain in Africa, just behind South Africa’s .za, .ng had become a strategic digital entry point for foreign businesses entering the Nigerian market, adding that one of the most compelling reasons why foreign and local brands are adopting .ng domain name,is the advantage it provides in local search engine optimization (SEO). “Search engines like Google prioritise local domains for search results to users. So, for a business looking to reach customers within Nigeria using a .ng domain name will increase visibility and give a competitive advantage online. Unlike the generic domain the .com or .co.uk, a .ng domain reduces competition for local keywords and boosts ranking, making it easier for consumers to find online.

Before your business can gain global visibility, it must first build local trust and recognition, and that’s what a .ng domain helps you achieve,” Onasanya further said.

The statistics on .ng domain name registration and renewal for the month of May 2025, which was released in July this year by NiRA, showed how Nigerians focused more on the country’s .ng domain name to boost online traffic and to drive digital transformation across all sectors of the economy.

According to the statistics, the .ng direct registration, designed for individuals and diverse organisations, increased to 54,518 in the month of May, while .org.ng, designed for government organisations, reached 12,101 registrations, highlighting how the country’s non-profit and civil society organisations are also leveraging the internet for social good.

The statistics also showed that the .net.ng registrations reached 4,958, which underscores the foundational role of local internet service and telecom providers in adopting .ng domain name.