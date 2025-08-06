Adeniyi: Customs Seizures Making Nigeria Safer, Lunches Reputation Management Guide to Boost Service Image

James Emejoin Abuja





Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, yesterday, declared that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had recorded unprecedented seizures, which had made the country safer for Nigerians.

Speaking at the launch of the Reputation Management Handbook for Officers and Men of the service in Abuja, Adeniyi said customs was taking its responsibility in trade facilitation ecosystem seriously.

He said, “Nothing gladdens me more than the fact that the whole world is taking notes of the advances that we are making, the impact that trade facilitation initiative is making in the system.

“This is the position that we now have to defend in the years ahead.

“We must reposition ourselves to be seen as the government agency that is constant, that is respected, and that is responsible.”

The comptroller general reaffirmed the commitment of the NCS, under his watch, to give the women gender the opportunity to be part of the organisation and take leadership positions.

He said the handbook served as a practical guide for officers and men of the service on how to consciously protect, promote, and project the image of the NCS at all times.

He said, “In an increasingly interconnected and information-driven world, the image of any public institution has become a critical asset.

“For the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), whose operations span trade facilitation, revenue generation, and national security, maintaining a credible, professional, and trustworthy reputation is essential.

“It is an internal reference tool that aligns with our corporate vision, ethics, and communication values. Let this be your compass in decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and public-facing activities henceforth.”

Adeniyi stated that the objective of the guide was to allow officers and men to have a clear understanding of what their roles and responsibilities were.

He said, “It is an opportunity for every customs officer to be part of the project to revise the history of the customs. We want to launch a new face of customs.”

According to him, the idea is to transcend the traditional mandate of revenue generation and contribute to improving the country’s ease of doing business climate.

The CGC said, “The reputation of the Nigeria Customs Service is a national asset. Every officer is a brand ambassador. By internalising the values, ethics, and standards outlined in this guide, we can collectively project a service that is modern, transparent, responsive, and globally respected.

“Let us all rise to this call with renewed professionalism and patriotism.”

President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, commended NCS for boldly institutionalising reputation management within the agency.

Represented by NIPR Vice President, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, Neliaku stated that the unveiling of the handbook was not a symbolic gesture but a practical demonstration that customs did not treat reputation as a mere buzzword, but as a vital asset that every organisation must nurture to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Neliaku described Adeniyi as an embodiment of sterling professional reputation, citing his track record of dedication, discipline, and reform-oriented leadership.

He said the decision to launch a formal guide for officers’ conduct under Adeniyi’s watch was a reflection of his belief in the power of perception, credibility, and institutional integrity.

The NIPR president disclosed that in a recent nationwide reputation perception survey conducted by the institute, the Nigeria customs scored significantly high marks in the way it had been discharging its core mandates.

According to him, this positive outcome is an encouraging sign that the agency’s reforms are not only working internally but are also resonating with the public.

He expressed confidence that with the handbook, customs officers would be better equipped to represent the service with a strong sense of responsibility, professionalism, and ethical conduct.

Neliaku assured of NIPR’s continued partnership with the service amid ongoing effort to reshape the country’s image through responsible institutional behaviour.