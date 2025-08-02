First Lady to Diplomats: Enjoy Richness of Nigeria’s Culture, Cuisine

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has invited members of the diplomatic community to enjoy the richness of Nigeria’s culture, fashion, cuisine and tradition.

She said these have remained unrivaled as the nation possesses a rich and diverse scope of the aforementioned.

The First Lady, in a statement yesterday, by her Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi,

spoke while receiving in audience Taiwan Chief of Mission to Nigeria, Andy Yih-Pin Liu at the State House, Abuja.

Welcoming the Chief of Mission back to Nigeria after his first stint in 1993, Mrs Tinubu praised the enthusiasm of both countries to scale up trade and cultural relations.

On his part, Chief of Taiwan’s Mission to Nigeria, Andy Yin-Ping Liu explained that Taiwan has renewed its willingness to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu in achieving his desire to turn the SouthEast into a technological and industrial hub, dubbed ‘Taiwan of Africa’.

He said even without formal diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Taiwan, the two countries have leveraged a Memorandum of Understanding, signed in 1990 to facilitate trade exchange, which stood at about 400 million dollars at the end of the first quarter of year 2024.

Liu pointed out that his home country is eager to expand the trade volume between the two countries especially in health, education and technology.

He said with no natural resources, Taiwan intended to leverage its advantage in modern technology and education to acquire deeper partnerships with Nigeria

There was also the exchange of gifts.