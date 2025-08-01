Tinubu Seeks Accountability, Fights Undue Hindrance to Accident Investigations

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, called for cooperation and accountability among stakeholders, regulators to avoid undue hindrance to accident investigation in the country.

The stakeholders include the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and the Nigeria Inland Waterways (NIWA).

They are to work hand-in-hand with operators, manufacturers, unions, and international partners

The President, stressed the urgency of timely investigations, noting that delayed probes often prolong uncertainty for victims and allow hazards to persist.

He made the appeal while delivering a keynote address at the Multimodal Transportation Stakeholders’ Workshop organised by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the president added that the NSIB’s requirement was to begin serious investigations within seven days, coupled with the commitment to publish final reports within 12 months, which aligned with global best practices.

Citing the U.S. NTSB as a benchmark, he stated that deeper collaboration across all modes of transportation in Nigeria would achieve a seamless and safer transport ecosystem.

He lauded the NSIB for convening the timely forum themed: “Strengthening Transport Safety Standards Through Collaboration”, commending the presence of stakeholders whose attendance underscored his administration’s collective resolve to overhaul transport safety standards across Nigeria’s critical infrastructure.

He also recognised the leadership of the Director General of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jnr., and applauded the expert contributions of speakers including former Managing Director of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Mr. Dennis Jones; former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engr. Seyi Sijuwade; and former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba (rtd.).

He emphasised the role of transportation as the “lifeblood of any nation’s economy,” connecting people, goods, and services.

However, he warned that such connectivity comes with the grave responsibility of ensuring safety across all platforms—air, rail, marine, and road.

“I am acutely aware of the unique challenges facing our sector—from air traffic control to aircraft maintenance and climate-related disruptions. But safety knows no boundaries. An incident on the railway can affect air cargo logistics.

“A marine mishap can hinder road access to ports. Our systems are interlinked. That is why a multimodal, collaborative approach is not optional—it is essential,” he declared.