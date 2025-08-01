Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Leader Promises People-oriented Programmes

The leader of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Hon. Oladimeji Kehinde Hassan, has promised to support the leadership of the council in the implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes.

He gave this assurance after he was elected by other councillors as the Leader of the Legislative House at the remodeled Council Secretariat, Obalende.

Hon Hassan, who was elected from Ward A during the July 12 Local Government elections in the state was unanimously endorsed to lead the 6th legislative arm of the council.

According to him, the legislative arm under his watch will focus on bye laws that are progressive in nature to fast track socio-economic development of the area.

Hon Kunle Oyekan from Ward B was elected as the Deputy Leader of the House while Ekundayo Opeyemi took the position of the Majority Leader of the House.

The position of the Chief Whip of the House was taken by Hon Tijani Rotimi Owolabi as the only female member, Fatima Yusuf was a floor member of the House.

On Monday, the Chairman of the council, Mr. Bola Oladunjoye inaugurated the 6th Legislative House with a charge to them to unite and work closely in the overall interest of residents.