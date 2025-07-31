Fagbemi: Executive, Legislative, Judiciary Must Collaborate to Address Telecoms Challenges

Emma Okonji





Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has stressed the need for collaboration among the three arms of government – the executive, legislature and the judiciary – in order to address challenges in the telecoms sector hindering Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Fagbemi spoke yesterday in Lagos at the first edition of the annual workshop for Attorneys General at the federal and state levels on emerging issues in the telecoms sector.

The workshop was organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

The minister said the collaboration was necessary, following the recent wanton destruction of telecoms facilities across the country, including the long existing multiple taxation and regulatory overlap in the telecoms sector.

In his keynote address, which centred on the theme, “Building and Driving Synergy in Regulating Communications for the Digital Transformation of Nigeria,” the attorney general said, “Nigeria’s communications sector remains one of the dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors. This administration is focused on leveraging advancements in the communications sector as a tool for the development and transformation of the economy.

“However, this transformation is being hindered by some critical recurring challenges, including multiple taxation and levies imposed by federal, state, and local authorities. The telecoms industry is witnessing wanton destruction of telecommunications infrastructure, especially in the conflict-prone areas. There are regulatory overlaps that confuse operators and complicate compliance.

“There are also issues about slow broadband infrastructure rollout, which is due in part to right-of-way challenges and inconsistent state policies, among others. These incidents constitute economic sabotage, negatively impacting the development of the telecommunications sector and hindering digital transformation in Nigeria.”

He said it was critical that the three arms of government, as stakeholders, cooperate to address the issues and ensure improved regulation of the communications sector to enhance socio-economic development.

According to Fagbemi, “The legislature must review and strengthen the laws that protect infrastructure and support the communications sector, while the executive reinforce measures aimed at implementing these laws.

“The judiciary is also a key stakeholder in ensuring offenders are made to face the full breadth of the law and brought to justice or justice taken to them, and these measures are not only to be adopted at the federal level. State governments must also play key roles. Through instrumental and government cooperation, we can eliminate some of these challenges.”

He recommended that stakeholders work towards adopting strategies and mechanisms that enhance synergy in regulating complications for the digital transformation in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, expressed gratitude to the attorney general. Maida said Fagbemi’s presence at the forum sent a strong message about the importance that the federal government placed on institutional synergy and policy cohesion.

He said the workshop was designed to address some of the most pressing issues in the sector, including: A review of the Nigerian Communications Act (2003); Streamlining taxation in the communications sector; Multiple and inconsistent taxes that continue to deter investment, and how to harmonise tax regimes and remove disincentives to growth; Addressing regulatory overlaps, as fragmented oversight creates confusion and inefficiencies.

Maida stated, “Our goal is to explore reforms that enhance coordination and legal clarity across agencies. As Nigeria accelerates its digital transformation, underpinned by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI,) IoT, and high-speed connectivity, the challenges will grow more complex, but so too will the opportunities.

“To succeed, we must adopt a Whole-of-Government approach that leverages the strengths of all institutions—federal and state. At the NCC, we are committed to working with judiciary to align regulatory actions with broader national goals.

“We believe the Attorneys-General have a strategic role to play—not just in interpreting the law, but in shaping an enabling legal environment where technology and governance work in tandem.”

During a panel session, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reform, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, said his committee was already working on a central harmonisation of telecoms taxes at all levels of government, with a strong promise that the harmonisation will bring about proper coordination and development in the telecoms sector.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who spoke to THISDAY on the side-lines, said such harmonisation would eliminate the unnecessary taxes and levies imposed on telecoms operators by the state and local governments in the country.