Health Minister Unveils Bolori General Hospital in Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Health, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital, commissioned the Bolori II General Hospital delivered by the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The 150-bed hospital, which offers specialised maternity and general diagnostic services, has two theatre complexes, a radiography section, a pharmacy, a baby care unit and laboratory facilities.

Speaking before the symbolic tape cutting, the minister commended Governor Zulum for transforming what hitherto operated as an infectious disease facility.

“Your Excellency, thank you on behalf of all of us, not only here in Borno State, but the entire North East, for this amazing work transforming this magnificent building into Brigadier Abba Kyari General Hospital here in Bolori II,” Pate stated.

He added, “From what we have heard, it will be a highly impactful effort to help drive maternal mortality, which aligns with the president’s direction. We will work together with you, but we want to thank you for this, and may God reward you.”

In his remarks, Governor Zulum explained the hospital was remodeled entirely with the construction of additional facilities to serve Bolori II and the surrounding communities that lacked secondary health facilities in their neighbourhood.

The brief ceremony was attended by a former vice president, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack; the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, among other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, the fleet of 10 ambulances were distributed to different health facilities to strengthen emergency medical services.

The distribution of the new ambulances, each equipped with medical technology, targets hospitals and clinics in neighbourhoods to bridge existing gaps in emergency healthcare access.