First Lady Flays Recent Killings in Benue, Describes Dastardly Acts as Heart Wrenching

•Donates N1bn through her RHI for victims of the killings and attacks

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has flayed the recent killings in Benue state, describing the dastardly acts as heart wrenching and unnecessary.

Speaking Tuesday in Makurdi during a condolence visit to Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth on the recent killings especially in Yelwata and Dauda communities, the First Lady, according to a release issued by her Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, urged the people of the state “to bury any grievances and go back to cordial and peaceful coexistence”.

According to her: “When there are disagreements, dialogue and patience remain the best solution, rather than violence. The way of peace is the way of love and love is the greatest power on earth. Despite it suffers long, it conquers all things”.

She pointed out that peaceful co-existence remains the panacea for increase, growth and development of any community, people or nation.

“Benue State is known as the nation’s “food basket” because of its rich and diverse agricultural produce. Benue state has a lot to contribute to our nation’s growth and prosperity, especially in the area of food security”.

Responding to some of the prayers of earlier speakers, Mrs Tinubu assured that all that had been said would be passed on to the President and other concerned authorities.

Earlier, Governor Hyacinth Alia observed that the recent killings in the State re-emphasised the urgent need for State and Community Policing.

“This just underscores the urgent need for Stateand community Policing which will ensure swift and timely response, effective intelligence information gathering and safer communities”.

He commended the First Lady’s pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, which he said has been characterised by compassion, kindness and support.

He said: “Benue State is overwhelmed by your thoughtfulness, kindness, compassion, empathy and support. We see this and it is a much-admired leadership we appreciate and cherish”.

Also speaking, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse called on Security agencies to do more to flush out the killer herders who have continued to unleash terror in the State as their activities remain a sickness which if not attended to can consume the nation.

The monarch explained that their activities have robbed the State of its status as the food basket of the nation as many farmers now live in fear of going to their farms.

He appealed to government quickly come to the aid of the State so that there would be quantum improvement in food production.

“This is our prayer. That these killer/herder terrorists be flushed out without delay. That the communities that have suffered be assisted to get back to their normal lives. That people in the IDP’s should be supported to return to their ancestral land and farm lands”.

The First Lady on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative then presented a cheque of One Billion Naira to Governor Hyacinth Alia for the victims of the attacks and killings with the aim of them getting back on their feet and getting their livelihoods back.