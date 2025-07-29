Edo Govt Making Cultism, Social Vices Unattractive, Says Education Commissioner

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Government said it is making cultism and other social vices unattractive by ensuring that every child is well taught, trained, developed and have ability to lead the state in the nearest future.

It also said the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration has shown commitment for a better society by equipping schools and employing teachers.

Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, stated this on the sideline, at the NEPL/Seplat Empowerment Programme for teachers in Edo and Delta States.

Dr. Iyamu said Governor Okpebholo was in tune with the incentives President Bola Tinubu rolled out to boost admission in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Iyamu said Governor Okpebholo remained committed to promote whatever that would advance the course of the Edo child.

“We are fully in alignment and we have started the publicity. We cannot rely solely on certificate anymore. Those that are going to be trained in technical education have been encouraged especially with the stipend that goes with their membership.

“We are fully aligned as a state. Whatever thing that will advance the course of the average Edo child, Governor Monday Okpebholo is fully committed and we are driving the change”, he stated.

Iyamu who thanked Seplat for the initiative to train teachers, noted: “We appreciate Seplat Energy for this initiative. The teacher plays significant role in the life of a child. 40 percent of the modeling of every child, the quality of the child depends on the teacher.

“We want to make sure our teachers are at par with excellence. It is a laudable one. Governor Okpebholo is committed to a better society. That is why we are building schools and employing teachers.

“He wants every child to be well taught, trained, developed and lead the state in the nearest future. He wants to make cultism and other social vices unattractive. We are committed as a government to see how we can make that change.”