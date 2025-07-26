Lush Hair Nigeria Empowers Warri-Based Stylist

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In an Inspiring CSR enterprise, Lush Hair Nigeria, one of the country’s leading beauty brands, has launched a commendable initiative aimed at empowering local hairstylists and uplifting communities—beginning with a deeply moving story from Warri, Delta State.

The CSR initiative was sparked during a recent visit to Warri by comedian, influencer, and Lush Hair’s brand ambassador, Real Warri Pikin.

The celebrated comedian and advocate, while reconnecting with her roots in her former neighborhood, crossed paths with a familiar figure from her childhood—Aunty Rita, the hairstylist who had once styled her hair as a little girl.

It was a bittersweet reunion. Real Warri Pikin found that Aunty Rita’s salon, once lively and full of promise, had fallen into disrepair.

The business was struggling, the shop was in poor condition, and she lacked access to modern tools and training. Deeply touched, Real Warri Pikin reached out to Lush Hair Nigeria for support.

In response, the Lush Hair team transformed Aunty Rita’s salon into a fully refurbished, ultra-modern studio, equipped with state-of-the-art tools, stylish branding, and a welcoming environment for customers. But the makeover wasn’t just physical—it was professional and personal too.

Through the Lush Hair Professional School, Aunty Rita was flown to Lagos, where she received comprehensive training in the latest hairstyling techniques, customer service, and salon business management. This experience equipped her not only with technical skills but also with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence to relaunch her career with pride.

According to Marketing Manager at Lush Hair Nigeria, Vivian Obiano, “This is more than a salon upgrade—it’s a symbol of who we are as a brand. Lush Hair stands for empowerment, inclusion, and transformation.

“We are deeply committed to inspiring confidence in every woman, regardless of her background, location, or journey. We believe beauty is for everyone, and we do not discriminate.”

This Warri-based transformation marks the first of many. Lush Hair Nigeria is committed to extending this initiative across the country, identifying grassroots stylists and salon owners who deserve recognition and support to grow.

“Warri is our first stop, but not our last,” Vivian added.

“We want to celebrate and invest in the everyday women and men who make beauty possible. Where next from here? We’re ready to find out—with the support of our community,” she said.

At its heart, this initiative is about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and showcasing the power of connection.

By shining a light on small businesses and the individuals behind them, Lush Hair Nigeria is setting a new standard for what corporate responsibility should look like—inclusive, impactful, and deeply human.