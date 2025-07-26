Alleged Fraud: Lawyers Seek Orders Compelling AGF, CCB to Probe NMDPRA Boss

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, have been dragged before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in respect of fraud allegations concerning the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), Mr. Ahmed Farouk.

The suit filed by some Public Interest Lawyers is specifically seeking the court’s permission to apply for an order that will compel the Office of the AGF and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), who are 1st and 2nd respondents in the suit, to initiate investigations into corruption allegations against the 3rd respondent, Ahmed Farouk.

The plaintiffs, Incorporated Trustees of One Love Caring and Foundation and Reuben Boma, in the suit filed on July 16, are praying the court for an order, granting them leave to serve on the respondents, an application for an order of mandamus compelling the respondents forthwith to initiate criminal charges and take any appropriate action against the 3rd respondent (Ahmed) in view of the alleged diversion of public funds for private benefit.

Plaintiffs are also praying the court for an order granting leave to commence and initiate an order of mandamus compelling the respondents forthwith to investigate the several petitions, initiate criminal charge and take any appropriate measures against the 3rd defendant in the alleged diversion of funds to private benefit.

The suit filed by their lawyer, Mr. S. Ihiensekhien Jr., stated that there are alleged and credible media reports that the 3rd respondent has been involved in gross abuse of office and running into millions of dollars.

The plaintiffs further claimed in the statement of facts attached to the motion, “That the 3rd respondent is alleged to have diverted over $5 million of public funds for the private education of four children in elite institutions abroad.

“That the said alleged diversion constitutes a serious violation of public trust and amounts to embezzlement, misappropriation, and conflict of interest contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public officers.

“That the allegation has been widely reported in national and international media, with other documentary alleged news suggesting illicit outflow traceable to accounts linked to or controlled by him.

“That such conduct, if not thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, can erode the confidence in governance and the anti-corruption regime in Nigeria.

“That the 2nd and 3rd respondents, despite the public nature of these allegations and availability of alleged evidence, have failed, neglected or concluded any known investigation against the said 3rd respondent.”