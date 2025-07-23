Lafarge Reports N269bn Revenue as Board Approves Merger With UniCem, Atlas

Kayode Tokede

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced a record a sales revenue of N268.63 billion for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2025. This is as the management has approved its merger with both United Cement of Nigeria (UniCem) and Atlas Cement Company Limited-a bag handling and cement distribution company.

“The board authorised the firm to enter into any agreement and do all that is necessary to negotiate and implement the merger among UniCem and Atlas Lafarge will seek the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and all other relevant regulatory bodies in furtherance of the implementation of the merger.” Said Edith Onwuchkwa, company secretary of Lafarge Africa.

However, the N268.63 billion revenue generated in Q2 2025 represents an increase of 70 per cent from N157.80 billion that was recorded in the corresponding period in 2024.

A breakdown of the unaudited result revealed that the company’s operating profit for Q2 grew from N47.70 billion in the corresponding period in 2024 to N120.61 billion, representing a 153 per cent increase. The rise in operating profit was largely due to topline growth and operational efficiency of the company.

According to the provisional results released by Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Profit After Tax for the second quarter rose by 248 per cent from N24.16 billion in Q2 2024 to N84.03 billion in Q2 2025.

This rise could be attributed to strong operational performance, relative stability of the naira with no significant FX losses.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, in a statement, explained that the exceptional performance recorded by the company in Q2 was driven by innovative product offerings, strategic operation and distribution efficiency.

“Following our impressive Q1 results, Q2 performance showcases the strength of our team, market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation. We achieved excellent financial results in Q2, with Net Sales growth of 70 per cent, Operating Profit up 153 per cent, and Profit After Tax growth of 248 per cent.

“This strong performance closes H1 with a sales and operating profit growth of 75 per cent and 144 per cent respectively. This performance is driven by our innovative product offerings and strategic operational Initiatives,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

He noted that the company remains mindful of the ever-evolving macroeconomic conditions, and is confident to continue to deliver value by focusing on its strategic priorities, while leveraging innovation and green growth, in line with its sustainability ambitions.

“I am deeply grateful to our exceptional team, valued customers, and loyal stakeholders for their unwavering contributions and support of Lafarge Africa. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, your commitment continues to inspire us and strengthen our confidence in the future” he added.

He disclosed that despite challenges posed by macroeconomic activities on purchasing power, the building industry is projected to sustain its growth trajectory with the company reaping the benefits.

Commenting on projections for the second half of the year, he expressed optimism of a positive outlook, anticipating that the market will maintain a growth rate consistent with the trend from the first half of the year.

“We will continue to capitalise on volume opportunities across our markets while diligently managing our costs. Our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, as we pursue our strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovative building solutions that enhance stakeholder value,” he said.